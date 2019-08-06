Kim Kardashian Called A 15-Year-Old In Hot-Pink Dress

Kim Kardashian has received high praise. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star often fronts media outlets for generating negative reactions to her images: just yesterday, The Inquisitr documented the 38-year-old falling under fire for allegedly Photoshopping a ’90s-inspired image that angered fans. Kim may have been compared to deceased singer Aaliyah on Monday, but it looks like the mother of four has gotten her fans talking for more positive reasons since.

Kim took to Instagram last night for some family photos straight from Japan. Husband Kanye West and daughter North were featured alongside Kim as the high-profile family attended an exhibit. Comments left to Kim’s post did mention Kanye and 6-year-old North, but many appeared to be honing in on Kim herself. The KKW Beauty founder was looking her usual sizzling self in a tight and hot-pink minidress with animal-skin motifs.

Fans seemed to think that Kim looks remarkably youthful.

“You look like young kim in this pic,” a fan wrote with over 293 users agreeing.

“Kim you look 15 lolll” was another popular comment.

“Kim your old face. You look 15 again,” seemed to echo the sentiment.

Indeed, it did appear that some of the most upvoted comments were centering around Kim’s age-defying looks.

“You’re aging backwards,” a fan stated with over 208 individuals upvoting the comment.

When it comes to her looks, Kim mostly makes headlines for her made-up face, curvaceous frame, and eye-popping outfits. While this star can easily get the world talking about her contoured features or bikini-ready body from one set of photos alone, she can likewise cause buzz over rare makeup-free and low-key photos. The latter are the biggest source of natural beauty compliments for Kim.

Having her eye on fitness and nutrition seems to be Kim’s secret to looking so great. In 2016, Kim was getting her fans talking over an admission that she was into the year’s major activated charcoal trend. As Glamour reports, Kim took to her app to share her thoughts.

“I’m not super into the whole ‘juicing’ craze. But Pressed Juicery’s fresh drinks taste amazing and make the perfect snack. I swear, when I drink it, I feel cleansed and energized throughout the day.”

More recently, Kim’s nutrition-related news has centered around her part-vegan diet, with the star taking to social media to admit that she is plant-based but only at home.

Kim is also known for her grueling workouts: these are regularly shared to the star’s Instagram. Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her social media accounts.