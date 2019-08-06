Adult Entertainment Company Vows To Send Strippers To ‘Storm Area 51’ Event

An adult entertainment company in Nevada has decided to take part in the “Storm Area 51” event scheduled to take place on September 20.

Deja Vu Services, Nevada’s largest provider of adult entertainment, is planning to send a strip club on wheels, aptly named the “Strippermobile,” to the event. Around a dozen dancers will also provide entertainment, according to a statement released by the company.

Deja Vu Services ensures that those who make the trek will find strippers, if nothing else.

“Come September 20th, we’ll be there,” said Ryan Carlson, the company’s Director of Operations.

“We know what most Americans know — that strippers make any event better — and this one will be no exception.”

“We don’t know if there’s aliens at Area 51, but if there are, they’ll be entertained upon their rescue, along with any party-goers that attend,” Carlson added.

The company is treating the event as the “Ultimate Alien Tailgate Party,” and plans to entertain event goers before and after the event.

“Deja Vu intends to entertain anybody who shows up — before or after the ‘raid.’ Making it rain, of course, will be strongly encouraged,” the statement read.

Deja Vu Services include various businesses, including the Hustler Club, Little Darlings, and the Love Boutiques. The company’s headquarters is located in Las Vegas, but the company has around 200 locations spanning 40 states and six countries, the release said.

The “Storm Area 51” event was created on Facebook in July, and it quickly attracted attention with 2 million Facebook users declaring they would attend the event, according to Fox News.

The U.S. Air Force released a statement and discouraged anyone from trying to enter the premises where armed forces are trained, adding that the Air Force “always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

Despite the determination of hundreds of thousands of people intending to storm the facility, it is highly unlikely that they will be able to “storm” any area.

At least that is what Annie Jacobsen, author of Area 51: An Uncensored History of America’s Top Secret Military Base, thinks.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, she said the entire area was about the size of Connecticut, and it was so closely guarded that no one would be able to get close to the entrance of the facility.

While those attending the event may be disappointed if they do not find proof of aliens, at least they won’t be without some form of entertainment.