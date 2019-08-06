Here’s Why Fans Think Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez & Katy Perry Have A Collaboration Coming

Fans think the trio have teamed up for an empowering song on Taylor's upcoming album.

Three of the most powerful females in pop music could be teaming up for an inspiring new song, as some fans are convinced that Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Katy Perry may have a collaboration on Taylor’s upcoming new album, Lover. Speculation has been rife as of late that the trio could have a track coming on the star’s impending release, and fans even think the star herself may have been hinting at the news on Instagram this week.

As reported by E! News, the speculation about a team-up from the trio first began circulating after a fan who claimed to have attended one of the star’s recent Secret Sessions (in which Swift handpicks certain lucky fans to hear the album in full at an event, usually at one of her homes) alleged that the pop trio appear on a song on Lover that’s all about “female empowerment.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Swift’s August 5 Instagram post – which showed a number of bracelets stacked up on her wrist – may have teased the potential collaboration even more.

The snap showed several bracelets stretching up her arm, including one that said the word “Cat” with a love heart.

Though Taylor has never exactly been shy about her love for cats or her role in the upcoming movie musical of the same name, and it seemed like an obvious nod to her passion for felines, others suggested that it could be a tease about Katy, as her fans refer to themselves as Katy Cats.

Notably, as reported by BBC News, the twosome only just reconciled after a nasty feud that lasted several years, with Perry even appearing in Swift’s new music video for the song “You Need To Calm Down.”

As for the suggestion that Gomez – who’s a longtime friend of the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer – could also be on the song, one of Swift’s bracelets also read “Fearless.”

Though this could be a throwback to Taylor’s second studio album, which was released back in 2008, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the word is also used in Selena’s Instagram profile bio which reads, “Light, space, zest. That’s God. With him on my side I’m FEARLESS, afraid of no one and nothing.” Many pointed out that the word is the only one fully capitalized in her bio.

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

While fans will likely have to wait until Lover is finally released next month to see if Katy, Taylor, and Selena really do have a new song together, it’s safe to say that the tease alone has fans feeling pretty excited.

Many have taken to social media to express their excitement over the possibility of seeing the stars team up for what would be a pretty epic collab.

Taylor ft. Katy & Selena? ???? — Cece (@CantReadMyJudas) August 5, 2019

Loading...

TAYLOR SWIFT’S NEW SINGLE IS WITH SELENA GOMEZ AND KATY PERRY make my words a — sg2 (@queenselgomez13) August 5, 2019

I'm waiting for the precious collab between Taylor, Katy and Selena ???????????????????????????????? — NILABH BHARADWAJ (@NILABH_) August 5, 2019

Taylor’s upcoming release, Lover, her seventh studio album, is set to drop on August 23.