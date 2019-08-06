Miranda Lambert’s Toned Legs At CMA Fest Has Instagram Dubbing Her A Queen

Miranda Lambert looked like an absolute smokeshow at CMA Fest.

The festival took place earlier this summer, but many acts from the highly-anticipated event were highlighted in a television special that aired this past Sunday on ABC. Many of the biggest names in the country were featured in the star-studded event, including Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini and, of course, Miranda Lambert. Some celebs took to social media to promote the television special, and Miranda was one of them.

In a recent post that was shared with her 3.6 million-plus fans, Lambert was shown taking to the stage to sing her hit song “Locomotive.” In the short clip, Lambert’s toned and tanned legs were on full display in a tight-fitting, black dress, which showed off just a hint of cleavage. The beauty also flaunted her trim waist, accessorizing the look with a silver belt in the middle of the ensemble.

Lamber completed the sexy look with a pair of yellow cowboy boots, which she could be seen dancing around in on stage. For the smashing performance, the bombshell wore her short, blonde tresses down and slightly curled along with a face full of makeup, including eyeliner, mascara, blush and highlighter. The video garnered a ton of attention for Lambert on social media, including 52,000 likes in addition to 900-plus comments, at the time of this writing.

While countless fans commented on the post to gush over her stunning figure, including her killer legs, a few others simply dropped a line to let Miranda know she is a queen.

“I was BLASTING IT!!!! And was saaangin’ along super loud!! I love this one!!!!! Boy, when that album comes out, I’m not gonna know what to do except to be the happiest girl on this earth,” one follower commented with a pink heart emoji.

“WHAT A FRICKIN QUEEN,” another Instagram user gushed.

“You did so amazing! Queen!” one more gushed.

And the sexy new video comes just after Lambert caused another stir on social media. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the country singer wowed fans with a video of her hunky husband, Brendan McLoughlin, frying chicken in a pan. While most of the comments couldn’t help but gush over how sweet the newlyweds looked, a few other fans flooded the feed with negative comments, including one follower who wrote that their marriage wouldn’t last. But once the country singer caught wind of the haters, she took the opportunity to clap back.

“Sure won’t! I’m gonna eat every piece of it! Can’t waste chicken,” the singer replied.

It obviously seems as though Lambert has a great sense of humor, even when it comes to negativity on social media.