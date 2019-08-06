Winnie Harlow Exposes Flawless Figure & Busty Backside In Tiny Thong Bikini

Winnie Harlow has been busy enjoying the summer after celebrating her 25th birthday last week and traveling to tropical destinations. Lately, she has been making her Instagram followers jealous as she posts photos from her trip to Jamaica where she has been vacationing.

On Monday, the model posted a photo of herself cooling off in a pool surrounded by friends. In the photo, the 25-year-old posed with her back to the camera, revealing her exposed skin, which was barely covered by a tiny neon-green bikini. The thong bottoms put her ample backside on display while the smooth skin of her open back left fans of Winnie wanting more.

Winnie turned her head to shoot a cheeky smile at the photographer, giving her followers a glimpse of her retro, neon-green sunglasses, which matched the swimsuit and her elaborate hairstyle done up in braids on top of her head.

The geolocation featured on the social media site showed the model’s location as the Diamond Club at the Royalton Negril where she is enjoying her luxurious vacation. In the caption of the post, Winnie expressed her desire for the entire trip to slow down and added a heart-eyed emoji.

The Canadian native’s 6.4 million followers went crazy for the photo, leaving her comments about how much they loved her and her lifestyle while also complimenting her on her bikini.

“In my next life I want to be this green swimsuit,” one Instagram user commented.

“You are an inspiration,” another follower wrote, adding three red heart emoji.

In addition to soaking up the tropical sun at the resort, Winnie has also shown off her adventurous side, taking to Instagram over the weekend to post a video of herself parasailing with two friends.

Alongside a caption in which the model told her followers that there’s a first time for everything, the video began with the three women strapped into the seats underneath the sail with the turquoise ocean spreading out behind them. In the video, Winnie and her friends were slowly lifted into the air and towed behind the boat as it took off. The clip ended with them high up in the air with only their yellow life jackets visible.

The model’s followers admired her bravery and left comments congratulating her on her latest adventure, adding that she is super cool for not being too scared to go parasailing.

“Y’all so brave for doing that I could never,” an Instagram user commented, leaving two laughing emoji.