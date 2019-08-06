Nicole Scherzinger’s Insanely Tight, Sparkly Gold Dress Is Driving Instagram Wild

Nicole Scherzinger’s latest Instagram share is driving her followers absolutely wild.

As fans of the Australia’s Got Talent judge know, Scherzinger regularly takes to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos from various projects that she takes part in and with each and every share — the stunner earns a ton of attention from fans. In the most recent double-photo update that was shared for her 3.9 million-plus fans, Nicole looks nothing short of gorgeous.

In the first photo in the series of two, the former Pussycat Dolls singer poses against a white wall in a photography studio. She strikes a pose in the snapshot, looking over her shoulder and smiling into the camera. The bombshell wears her long, dark locks up in a high pony, accessorizing the look with a pair of beautiful earrings. Scherzinger also dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

The second photo in the deck gives fans a better glimpse at the whole entire outfit. In that particular shot, Nicole stands in the middle of two of her co-stars, stealing the show. While rocking the same beautiful face of makeup and high ponytail, the bombshell shows off her picture-perfect figure in a curve-hugging gold dress that clings to her body. She completes the look with a pair of nude high-heels and since the photo went live, it’s earned Nicole a ton of attention from her fans.

So far, the image has racked up over 62,000 likes in addition to 370-plus comments. Many fans commented on the image to let Nicole know she looks amazing while countless others asked were she purchased her dress.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Enjoy your time in Australia! Love you,” one follower wrote with a series of heart and star emoji.

“You are beautiful,” another Instagram user gushed.

“You’re such a gorgeous human and I hope you’re taking care of yourself,” one more follower wrote.

Recently, the 41-year-old opened up to Women’s Health about her fitness routine, confessing that they key to everything is variation.

“In a typical workout I would run on the treadmill maybe 20 mins, then try to do some squats, some sit-ups on the exercise ball, some yoga stretches,” she shared. “When I’m home I like to take a spinning class called Soul Cycle or I like to do hot yoga – a modified version of bikram yoga – or hiking, and core power yoga in LA.”

Additionally, Nicole says that she and her girlfriends like to support each other in the gym and push one another to stay motivated. According to the singer, she also goes to a number of classes with friends including a sculpting hot yoga class while they also go hiking together. Obviously, her hard work is paying off big time.