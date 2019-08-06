Nicole Scherzinger’s Insanely Tight, Sparkly Gold Dress Is Driving Instagram Wild

Nicole Scherzinger’s latest Instagram share is driving her followers absolutely wild.

As fans of the Australia’s Got Talent judge know, Scherzinger regularly takes to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos from various projects she takes part in, and with each and every share, the stunner earns a ton of attention from fans. In the most recent double-photo update that was shared for her 3.9 million-plus fans, Nicole looks nothing short of gorgeous.

In the first photo in the series of two, the former Pussycat Dolls singer posed against a white wall in a photography studio. She struck a pose in the snapshot, looking over her shoulder and smiling into the camera. The bombshell wore her long, dark locks up in a high pony, accessorizing the look with a pair of beautiful earrings. Scherzinger also donned a face full of makeup, which came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and lipgloss.

The second photo in the deck gave fans a better glimpse at the whole outfit. In that shot, Nicole stood in the middle of two of her co-stars, stealing the show. While rocking the same beautiful face of makeup and high ponytail, the bombshell showed off her picture-perfect figure in a curve-hugging gold dress that clung to her body. She completed the look with a pair of nude high heels, and since the photo went live, it’s earned Nicole a ton of attention from her fans.

So far, the image has racked up over 62,000 likes in addition to 370-plus comments. Many fans commented on the image to let Nicole know she looks amazing while countless others asked where she purchased her dress.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Enjoy your time in Australia! Love you,” one follower wrote with a series of heart and star emoji.

“You are beautiful,” another Instagram user gushed.

“You’re such a gorgeous human and I hope you’re taking care of yourself,” one more follower wrote.

Loading...

Recently, the 41-year-old opened up to Women’s Health about her fitness routine, confessing that the key to everything is variation.

“In a typical workout I would run on the treadmill maybe 20 mins, then try to do some squats, some sit-ups on the exercise ball, some yoga stretches,” she shared. “When I’m home I like to take a spinning class called Soul Cycle or I like to do hot yoga — a modified version of bikram yoga — or hiking, and core power yoga in LA.”

Additionally, Nicole says that she and her girlfriends like to support each other in the gym and push one another to stay motivated. According to the singer, she goes to a number of classes with friends, including a sculpting hot yoga class. She also goes hiking with friends. Obviously, her hard work is paying off big time.