Mariah Carey To Potentially Star In ‘Black-ish’ Spinoff Show

“Vision of Love” icon Mariah Carey is allegedly eyeing a role in Black-ish‘s spinoff show, Mixed-ish, per Music News.

According to executive producer, Karen Gist, the music legend is keen to appear in the show, which she has already recorded the theme song for, called “In The Mix.”

“She’s wanting to do an episode, so hopefully that can work,” Gist shared.

“Tracee Ellis Ross, who narrates the show, which is based on her Black-ish character Rainbow Johnson growing up in a mixed-race family, credited the show’s creator Kenya Barris with bringing the ‘Fantasy’ singer into the fold,” Music News reported.

“As a fan of Kenya Barris’ megahit shows, Black-ish and Grown-ish, I was inspired to connect with Kenya to find a way we could work together,” Mariah Carey expressed after revealing that she was involved in the hit show.

“As a biracial woman in the entertainment industry, there was no way I did not want to be a part of mixed-ish.”

Mariah explained that after watching the pilot episode, she fell in love with the show and knew it was something she would be proud to be a part of.

Mixed-ish will premiere on ABC on September 24.

Carey is no stranger to the world of acting. Previously, she has starred in a number of movies and television shows.

Her first big role was in the box office bomb, Glitter, in 2001. Despite a lot of hype and bad reviews, the film has now become a cult classic and a fan favorite. Recently, fans started a movement on social media under the hashtag “JusticeForGlitter.” She played the role of Billie Frank, the main character.

Since then, Carey has appeared in a number of other big-screen movies. In 2009, she played the role of Mrs. Weiss in Precious alongside Lenny Kravitz, Gabourey Sidibe, and Mo’Nique.

The following years, she scored herself other roles in The Butler, The Lego Batman Movie, and The Star.

As for her music career, Mariah remains one of the most successful acts in history. She currently holds the record for the artist with the most No. 1 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, with 18. She has also picked up 15 Billboard Music Awards along the way.

Since 1990, she has had six studio albums top the U.S. Billboard 200 chart — Mariah Carey, Music Box, Daydream, Butterly, The Emancipation of Mimi, and E=MC².

Her latest album, Caution, released last year, was met with rave reviews and became her 18th top 10 album in the U.S., peaking at No. 5. Paper Magazine named it their top album of 2018.