Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Model Body In A Tiny Strapless Bikini In Italy

The Victoria's Secret Angel's latest bikini look is leaving little to the imagination.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio is proudly showing off her model body – and her swimwear designing skills – in two new photos posted to her Instagram account this week. In new photos shared on August 5, the impossibly beautiful mom of two gave her millions of followers a peak at her Italian vacation as she hit up the Amalfi Coast in a barely there bikini top and high-waisted bottoms.

In the first photo she treated her impressive 10 million Instagram followers to, Ambrosio sat on the rocks in the village of Positano with the ocean just beneath her as she looked upwards towards the sky with a pair of stylish sunglasses covering her eyes.

Ambrosio leaned back on her arm as she took in the stunning sights of the Italian coast, flashing the flesh in her burnt orange two-piece bikini look which was made up the seriously skimpy strapless top and a pair of high-waisted bottoms that stretched upwards towards her belly button.

In the second photo that was also posted to her account on August 5, Alessandra could be seen getting a little closer to the water as she posed with her long brunette hair wet and slicked back while looking down at the blue ocean in her tiny bikini.

In both new photos, Ambrosio tagged the official account of her swimwear brand Gal Floripa, which she co-founded with her sister Aline Ambrosio and her friend Gisele Coria.

But she’s not sporting her own swimwear looks in the European vacation destination alone.

On August 4, Alessandra shared a shot to Instagram that showed her looking all loved-up with her boyfriend Nicolo Oddi as the twosome took a fun trip on boat of the coast of Italy. The twosome were first spotted together in July 2018 shortly after the stunning model split with Jamie Mazur, the father of her two children, who she’d been in a relationship with for more than a decade.

But the new snaps certainly don’t mark the first time Ambrosio has given her many, many fans on social media a look at her vacation, particularly when it comes to modeling her own swimwear collection.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, the star really set pulses racing with a sultry photo she posted to her account which showed her getting very wet in a body hugging Gal Floripa swimsuit.

Shortly before that, The Inquisitr also shared another sultry snap of Brazilian supermodel Alessandra as she showed off her impressive flexibility in a pink one-piece while doing a full backbend during a trip to the beach for another swimwear photo shoot as she promoted her recently launched line.