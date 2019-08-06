Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In Plunging Leotard That Has Fans Drooling Over Her Curves

Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model Ashley Alexiss has attracted millions of followers to her Instagram account after being chosen as one of the 17 women who represented the publication in their #SISwimSearch fashion show in Miami in July of this year. She hasn’t held back when it comes to delighting her followers with racy snaps that show off her enviable curves and stunning looks.
Over the weekend, the model took to the photo-sharing site to post a boomerang video of herself posing in a plunging leotard outfit that left little of her curves to the imagination. The leotard is navy blue and fits slightly loose on Ashley’s body while a plunging neckline teases her busty chest. The outfit includes a gold chain across her chest that adds a bit of glam.
The 28-year-old has her blonde hair styled in slight curls and worn flowing down her back while donning a bit of black eyeliner and mascara and glossy lips. In the boomerang, Ashley alternates between pursing her lips and smiling while moving her hips side to side. In the background, viewers can see a messy dressing room that leads many to believe she is getting ready for some sort of modeling event.
In the caption of the cute clip, Ashley tells her 1.8 million followers that she has a little pep in her step, followed by a huge smiley emoji. Her followers gushed over her outfit, wanting to know where she got it, while also filling the comments section with compliments for the model.
“You’re looking amazing and beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote, following up with a mixture of heart-eyed and fire emoji.
“Get that pep girl! You look amazing!,” another follower commented.
“Love them curves, keep doin you.,” one other fan chimed in.
After walking in the #SISwimSearch fashion show, Ashley took to her Instagram to post a photo of herself from the event alongside a long caption in which she expressed her gratitude to the publication for not photoshopping her body and allowing her to show off her authentic self while taking pride in who she is and how she looks.
Still on cloud 9 but I really want to get real with all of you for a minute ❤️ This weekend was so liberating for so many reasons. I’ve done this for a long time and brands always photoshop me whether it’s making my butt smaller or my legs smoother, and all that other stuff. I don’t mind because it’s part of the industry and I know who I am regardless… But the @si_swimsuit show was where I got to show my true, authentic self. I’m used to being able to make my body look perfect with angles and posing for photos and all that jazz, but for once, I had that weight off my shoulders and just got the opportunity to truly live in the moment of being myself. I mean, I’ve literally never done runway in my life I just knew I had to soak in this moment and strut my ass off ???? I can’t tell you how freeing this moment was though. I was so full of just feeling grateful and blessed and sass that I just let loose. Yes, there’s Facetune and photoshop that exists in photos and even in some of my own, because I’m human and we all have days where maybe we feel better about ourselves than other days but being fearless to be yourself in front of countless people on a huge platform is a feeling I’ll never forget. It’s just a reminder to never believe what you see on social media & to just love YOU and do what makes YOU happy because mental health is just as (if not more) important than physical health. Remember, #BEAUTYISNOTASIZE ???????????????????????? Here’s to every HUMAN who has ever doubted if they should chase their dreams ???? GO DO IT! #SISwimSearch
