Madison Beer Knocks The Paparazzi Dead In Spaghetti-String Crop Top & Spandex Shorts

It looks like Madison Beer comes paparazzi ready these days. The singer was photographed wowing the cameras on Monday, as The Daily Mail reports.

Photos showed Madison out and about in West Hollywood, California. The 20-year-old was looking her usual fit self in a sporty and summer-appropriate wardrobe. The As She Pleases songstress had opted for monochromes from a tight pair of black spandex shorts paired with a simple crop top. The ensemble was ticking boxes for flaunting Madison’s super-long legs and rock-hard abs, but it was likewise upping the ante – strung materials on the white and spaghetti-strapped crop top were flashing small hints of cleavage.

Madison was mostly photographed full length, with the camera taking her muscular and tan frame in head-to-toe. While the singer didn’t flash the cameras her warming smile, she definitely delivered her beauty. The brunette appeared tastefully made up with lightly-rosed lips and defined brows. Fans familiar with Madison will know that her cosmetics approach tends to be consistent, with understated finishes and what appears to be skill in applying it all. Likewise polished were the star’s long brown locks, although once again, these manifested in Madison’s trademark, low-frills way.

The star seemed to be channeling current trends in the accessories department. She wore Nike sneakers and a simple, black shoulder bag to match her shorts.

As The Daily Mail reports, yesterday’s outing was Madison’s first appearance since being spotted kissing her ex-boyfriend Jack Gilinsky at a dining joint last week. The former couple was spotted in a PDA moment at popular eatery Toast in West Hollywood.

Madison shot to fame on YouTube after singer Justin Bieber spotted her talent when she covered Etta James’ “At Last” song. The rising star was then signed to Bieber’s record label, and global fame seemed to be the result. Speaking to The Independent regarding going professional with her career, Madison expressed just how much it all meant to her.

Loading...

“I’ve always had a passion for music – it’s a real part of me. It feels like I’ve been singing since I was born and I have so many great memories with my family and friends centered around music. So to be writing, sharing and performing music that will hopefully become the soundtrack to other people’s memories one day is incredible.”

Madison’s popularity is also reflected by her Instagram following — the star has 13.3 million followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including singing superstar Selena Gomez, supermodel Hailey Bieber and Claws actress Karrueche Tran.