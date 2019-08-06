‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore, 48, Floors Fans With Insane Abs In New Photo

Kenya's showing off her seriously toned abs just nine months after baby.

Kenya Moore had jaws dropping with her latest revealing Instagram snap as she proudly flaunted her fit and toned body. The stunning 48-year-old reality star put her abs front and center in a new photo she shared with her 1.7 million followers on the social media site as she flashed some skin in her workout gear, which included a white crop top and a pair of skin-tight gray leggings, while promoting a supplement brand.

Kenya’s seriously toned and trim middle was on full display as she posed with a large bottle of the supplement in her hand. She also showed off her gorgeous natural hair while shooting a coy smile to the camera.

In the caption of the August 5 upload, she credited the brand for helping her to keep on “dropping the pounds.”

Though it’s not clear exactly when the stunning photo was taken, it was just nine months ago that the reality TV star gave birth to her first child, daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly, with her husband, Marc Daly.

Kenya didn’t reveal the exact date of the snap in the caption, though it’s safe to say that fans most definitely took notice of all her hard work in the gym as she flashed her seriously impressive abs on social media.

“Look at this woman! You are too fine please. Girl you are [hot],” one fan wrote in the comments section. “Yaaaasss for the Flat Tummy!!!” another added.

A third person commented on the photo, “Looking so youthful mama” with an emoji with hearts for eyes.

Though it’s not known if the flawless snap showing her flashing her abs came before or after baby, Moore has been open about losing the baby weight ever since she welcomed Brooklyn into the world back in November.

Earlier this year, she once again told fans that Body Complete RX was the big secret behind her weight loss in another Instagram post.

“Yaaas Summer! I’m down another 4-5lbs on @bodycompleterx but the weekend was tough with all the good food,” Kenya said of her impressive post-baby weight loss, per a report from OK! Magazine.

“I’m back to my meal replacement shake! I add a little vanilla extract and soy milk,” she then continued. “Yummy! Just a few lbs left! I can’t wait.”

In February, Kenya opened up again about how the supplements had aided her with losing her baby weight after giving birth to Brooklyn.

“Down 4 more pounds! I’ve lost 9 lbs already in just a few weeks,” the RHOA star wrote in a post on social media while proudly giving her fans a look at her post-baby body, adding that working out has also helped her to drop the pounds.

“I do one shake a day to replace a meal and the supplements! That’s all!” Moore continued. “I still work out when I can but this has been helping me drop the last lbs since having my baby girl.”