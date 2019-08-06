Kourtney Kardashian Smolders In Sparkly Thong Bikini

Another day, another bikini for Kourtney Kardashian. As fans of the reality star know, Kourt is currently vacationing in the Italian Riviera with her three children, and the family seems to be having a blast. The cute foursome has been partaking in a number of activities, but it’s the mother of three who is stealing the show each and every time. The stunner has been flaunting her flawless figure in a wide array of bikinis and other NSFW outfits, and with a body like that, can you even really blame her?

In the most recent series of images that were shared by the Daily Mail, Kardashian appeared to be having some fun in the sun while going on a canoe trip with two burly men. The 40-year-old looked absolutely amazing in a barely-there swimsuit. The blush pink bikini features a strapless top, showing off some cleavage for the camera. The suit bottoms are equally as sexy with high-cut sides that leave plenty of leg on display. The entire suit is covered in metallic pink sparkles, and it definitely makes a statement.

During the outing, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her long, dark tresses slicked back in a low ponytail, as she appeared to be makeup-free for the beachside getaway. She accessorized the look with a pair of small sunglasses, covering up with a tight-fitting purple tank top when she wasn’t in the canoe. Kardashian also took her safety seriously, wearing a red life jacket during the outing.

Kardashian’s three kids were photographed with their mom. Mason also looked the part of a tourist, rocking a pair of green-patterned swim trunks and a solid white t-shirt. Seven-year-old Penelope took a page out of her mother’s style book, looking adorable in a pair of jean shorts and a neon green bikini top. She also sported a pair of metallic sandals while clutching a brown-colored bag in her hand. Little Reign rocked a low bun in his hair while also donning a pair of bright orange shorts and a white t-shirt.

According to The Insider, the 40-year-old shared a few exercises that she loves to do to keep her body looking so amazing, including leg lifts and back kicks.

“Using a resistance band around your thighs with slightly bent knees, keep one foot stationary and kick the other foot straight out to the side of your body, then come back to center. Next, kick your foot directly behind while lifting off the ground, then come back to center.”

Kardashian also loves to do weighted squat cleans, and clearly, her hard work at the gym is paying off.