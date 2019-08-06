Bella Hadid Flaunts Cleavage In Sun-Kissed Selfie

Model Bella Hadid knows how to work her angles to capture the perfect shot on camera, and her most recent selfie proves that perfectly.

Hadid has shared plenty of dramatic photos of herself from campaigns lately in full makeup and high-fashion pieces. Her most recent selfie offered her 25.3 million Instagram followers a peek into a more casual side of herself, when she was just lounging around but still looking flawless.

In the snap, Bella rocked a black tank that dipped low in the front and showcased her cleavage. A statement necklace with a large pink stone drew further attention to her ample assets. She topped the tank off with a crisp white shirt, unbuttoned, and slightly rolled up for a casual vibe.

Hadid’s hair was loose and tousled, and she appeared to be wearing very little makeup, if any at all. Her delicate features were stunning in the sunshine streaming into the shot, illuminating her in a golden glow, and she amplified the vibe by posing with a sprig of small daisies in her hand. It appears that even without a professional photographer, she can set up stunning shots that highlight her beauty.

Bella’s followers absolutely loved the snap, which received over 488,000 likes in just eight hours, including a like from fellow model Doutzen Kroes.

Her followers showered her with praise in the comments section and seemed completely taken by Bella’s beauty.

“You are so pretty for real is that even allowed,” one fan commented.

“But like why are you perfect?” another fan cheekily questioned.

Yet another fan simply stated, “you’re incredible.”

While she appears to be enjoying the sunshine in her latest snap, she recently shared a series of photos from a vacation where she truly soaked in the sun’s rays.

In the series of shots, Hadid posed in a variety of swimsuits that flaunted her stunning physique perfectly. She has no issues with donning super-skimpy bikinis that leave little to the imagination and showing them off to her followers.

Bella also often shows a more playful side of herself on Instagram, while still keeping it chic. From that same trip, she shared a few selfies she took with a fellow model in which the two of them were sipping some type of fruity tropical drink. In that particular shot, Hadid had her blonde locks pushed away from her face with a bandanna, and rocked a tiny cheetah-print bikini. In photos where her hair is slightly pushed back, fans can truly see how mesmerizing her piercing eyes are.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what other sizzling selfies she posts, and to see if she shares any shots with her big sister, fellow model Gigi Hadid.