Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Tiny Neon Mini Dress

Rapper and Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast has been sharing plenty of sizzling selfies with her 3.2 million Instagram followers lately, as she just took a trip to sunny Mexico. West Coast recently released a new single, “Old Fashioned,” and opted to celebrate by taking herself on a vacation.

She had her fans drooling with several shots of herself in skimpy bikinis, lounging on daybeds on the beach, posing around her resort in tiny swimsuits that flaunted her ample assets, and more.

Yesterday, West Coast proved that sometimes clothing can be just as sexy as swimwear by slipping into a form-fitting bright coral dress that hugged every single inch of her curves, and showed off a fair bit of skin. Chanel became yet another celebrity to don a look from Fashion Nova on Instagram, and opted for a dress with a simple silhouette and tie details near both hips that drew attention to her thighs. A hint of cleavage was visible in the dress, and West Coast’s tanned, toned legs were on display in the look. She accessorized with some strappy metallic sandals and statement earrings, and had her hair pulled up in a dramatic high ponytail. Chanel added to the wow factor by incorporating a smoky eye makeup look and a pop of highlighter.

West Coast found a stunning wall with a vibrant floral wallpaper to pose in front of, though the colors on the wall were nothing in comparison to the hue of her dress.

The pint-sized rapper was feeling herself so much in the look that she opted to share a second snap that highlighted her curves even more. In the caption, she mentioned nothing except for where the dress was from, in case her followers wanted to snag their own.

In the second snap, Chanel posed with her back to the camera, glancing over her shoulder with a seductive look on her face. The dress had a tie detail on the shoulder as well, and fans could see that the hem truly only came to right underneath her booty, and covered nothing more than the bare minimum.

The rapper’s fans loved the sexy look, and the snaps received over 53,000 likes within just 10 hours.

“Legs for days,” one follower said.

Another fan commented “you need to stop being so #breathtaking.”

“Absolutely gorgeous,” yet another fan added in the comments section.

West Coast also shared an image of herself on a pool floatie in a retro yellow bikini, telling her followers that while she had returned from Mexico physically, her mind was still in vacation mode.