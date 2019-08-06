Olivia Newton-John Calls Every Day A ‘Gift’ As She Courageously Battles Cancer A Third Time

Singer and entertainer Olivia Newton-John now calls each day of life a “gift” as she faces her third battle against cancer. The singer sat down for a frank interview with 60 Minutes Australia where she revealed the heartbreaking details of her illness and how she will not let it define the time she has left with her family.

“I’m so lucky that I’ve been through this three times and I’m still here,” Newton-John said in the interview that aired Sunday, August 4.

“We know we’re gonna die at some point, and we don’t know when it is, when you’re given a cancer diagnosis or a scary honest diagnosis, you’re suddenly given a possibility of a time limit,” said Olivia in the interview, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “So every day is a gift.”

The singer of such hits as “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Xanadu,” “Let Me Be There” and “I Honestly Love You” also revealed in the interview that she wants to enjoy the time she has with her family and friends and is not interested in her physician’s estimates of life expectancy.

In 2018, Olivia was diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades. Her latest diagnosis could be her most challenging battle yet — stage four breast cancer that has spread to her bones.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the singer has faced her health challenges head on, opting to use meditation, medicinal marijuana, homeopathy, yoga and prayer to battle her disease.

“It has made a huge difference,” said the singer of using the cannabis as part of her cancer treatment plan. The plant is grown, according to the singer, by her husband, John Easterling.

Also present for the 60 Minutes Australia interview was the singer’s only daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, who revealed that she doesn’t broach the subject of her mom’s health battle unless Olivia wants to speak about it. Instead, they focus on enjoying their time together.

Supporting her mother throughout this battle against cancer has helped Chloe in her own life struggles, which have included past alcohol addiction as well as a battle with substance abuse, an eating disorder, anxiety and depression.

In the 60 Minutes Australia interview, Chloe remarked that watching her mother’s brave battle helped her heal her own illness. Chloe revealed she wanted to be “bright and happy and available and around for my mom” during her struggle, noting that watching her mother’s battle helped her realize that there was no running away from her own internal pain anymore. “Deal with it. She needs you,” she remarked, saying that helping her mother helped her, in turn, become a much better person.

You are the most amazing @olivianj!! Love HJ, @Deborra_lee and 15 thousand friends. pic.twitter.com/KVVHUrVVUe — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 5, 2019

Olivia Newton-John was also honored by her longtime pal and fellow Aussie Hugh Jackman, who posted a sweet tribute video from his current concert tour for his friend, encouraging her to move forward in her fight.