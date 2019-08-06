Halsey Shows Off Tattoos In Crop Top

In Halsey’s latest Instagram post, the “Nightmare” songstress is looking radiant while effortlessly showing off her tattoos.

In the upload shared six hours ago, the “Without Me” chart-topper is lying down on some grass with her eyes closed. Her dark hair is mostly covered by a white bandanna. She is wearing a white crop top and plaid pants. Her sleeveless vest shows off her tattoos on her arms and on the side of her body. To add some extra color to the image, Halsey has added a rainbow effect to the shot.

The photo has proven to be very popular with her 15.4 million followers since it has racked up over 600,000 likes.

“You’re the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” one user wrote.

“Ashley, you’re such a beautiful soul. Thank you for sharing a little bit of that in your art with the world,” another shared.

“I’m so gay,” a third fan insisted.

“She’s a rainbow baby,” a fourth follower mentioned with a rainbow emoji.

Halsey is a proud member of the LGBT community and identifies as bisexual. In 2017, Pink News reported her tweet about how people perceive those who are bi. The tweet was very impactful and resonated with many people.

Currently, she is dating British musician Yungblud.

After releasing her debut EP, Room 93, in 2014, Halsey has built herself a very loyal following.

Her debut album, Badlands, peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. and Australia, and reached the top 10 in Canada, the Netherlands, the U.K., and New Zealand.

Her second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, topped the U.S. and Canadian album charts in its first week and cemented her status as one of the millennium’s biggest breakout stars.

At the beginning of 2019, Halsey achieved her first solo No. 1 single in the U.S. with “Without Me.” The single was a global smash, peaking within the top 10 in most countries. On Spotify, it has racked up over 753 million streams.

Throughout her career, she has teamed up with many familiar names. Her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Closer,” topped the charts in the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, the U.K., and many more. Her feature with Korean phenomenon BTS, “Boy with Luv,” became an instant hit. Its music video is the most-viewed online music video in 24 hours, achieving over 74.6 million views within its first day of release.

She is scheduled to release her highly anticipated third studio album later this year.

