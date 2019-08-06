Brandi Glanville Blasts Camille Grammer, Tells Her To Get Off The Internet And Go Have Sex With Her Husband

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' veteran has some choice words for her newfound Internet nemesis.

Brandi Glanville has some advice for Camille Grammer: Get off the internet! The TV personality and author blasted her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star after she made comments on Twitter regarding the most recent season of the Bravo reality show.

Nearly one week after the explosive final part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion aired, Brandi is explaining her side after Camille hinted that Kyle Richards only brought her in for a cameo this season to get under Lisa Vanderpump’s skin. Fans of the Bravo hit may recall that Brandi was featured in one episode this season when she met pal Denise Richards for drinks.

In response to Camille’s most recent social media comments, Brandi fired off a series of tweets to explain what really went down, and she gave the newlywed some advice as to what to do with her free time instead of hanging out on social media.

“Hey @TheRealCamilleG, LBC @KyleRichards did not bring me on the show this season I met & absolutely adore @DENISE_RICHARDS. I run into @KyleRichards in ‘REAL LIFE’ all the time because we are neighbors. Get off the f**king internet & go have sex with your new husband.”

Brandi then warned Camille to stop talking about her and suggested she keep her mouth occupied in another way less than one year after marrying second husband, David C. Meyer, in Hawaii.

“I did not start this with you @TheRealCamilleG, but LBC I will finish it if you continue,” Brandi tweeted. “Keep me out of your mouth put something of your husband’s in it. FOR REALZ THO!!! Why are doing this???”

In a final Twitter post, Brandi reminded her RHOBH nemesis not to poke a sleeping bear.

Brandi Glanville totally came for Camille Grammer https://t.co/ScgQNfWL9q — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) July 28, 2019

It’s clear that Brandi is not happy with Camille, but what really set her off? Fans think Brandi is referring to Camille’s recent Twitter talk about the ongoing feud between Kyle and LVP.

When a Twitter fan questioned Camille about Kyle’s recent change of heart toward Brandi, Camille agreed that she doubted Kyle had a change of heart and was “only bringing Brandi around to irritate LVP,” per Reality Blurb. Camille also blamed Brandi’s Season 9 cameo on RHOBH for Lisa’s exit from the show, teasing that the OG Housewife felt betrayed by Brandi’s invite. In turn, Brandi accused Lisa of giving Camille a script to follow during the reunion.

With Lisa Vanderpump now out, there is no word if Camille Grammer will return to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a full-time cast member for the show’s milestone 10th season next year. According to Hollywood Life, Brandi recently spoke out on her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast to confirm that she won’t be Lisa Vanderpump’s replacement on the show, revealing that producers told her there was no way they could replace LVP with her out of loyalty to the SUR owner.