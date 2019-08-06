Kelly Ripa Sizzles In Instagram Live Video Honoring Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa sizzled in an Instagram Live video honoring her Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, Ryan Seacrest, after it was announced he will officially be inducted into the 2019 Radio Hall of Fame.

The quick Instagram clip came on the heels of Ryan’s good-natured jabbing of his pal, who is on vacation with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and family. The first two videos in the series of three were of Ryan talking about how he hoped that Kelly and Mark were enjoying their vacation, and the second was Ryan describing Kelly’s text, which asked him “if he was working today,” leading him to quip whether Kelly really watched the show.

The final video was of Kelly and Ryan together, with the stunning longtime host of Live in a shimmery gold dress and a pile of glitter, waving ribbons with a sweet message for the Radio Hall of Fame honoree, telling him he “deserved” the incredible accolade.

Ryan Seacrest was officially selected to be inducted into the 2019 Radio Hall of Fame, and the Live host, along with his fellow inductees, will be honored on November 8 in New York at Gotham Hall. Ryan’s fellow honorees include radio legends Sean “Hollywood” Hamilton, Harry Harrison, Kevin Ryder, Gene “Bean” Baxter, Joe Madison, Jim Rome, John Tesh and Dr. Ruth Westheimer, according to Radio and Television Business Report.

“I’m especially proud to welcome these individuals into the Radio Hall of Fame,” RHOF chairman Kraig Kitchin said in a statement on Monday, August 5, as reported by On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “Their on-air performances and audience relationships are especially remarkable. Each of our 2019 nominees is worthy of induction and I’m appreciative of all those who participated in our process of selecting our Class of 2019, who will join the 238 Radio Hall of Fame inductees already recognized for their great work.”

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host’s induction was determined by a voting panel comprised of nearly 1,000 industry professionals and voted on by the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee. The Radio Hall of Fame honors notable radio personalities and their accomplishments in Museum of Broadcast Communications.

Ryan Seacrest has co-hosted Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside longtime friend Kelly Ripa since May 2017. Kelly said that Ryan secured the full-time co-hosting gig the day he did an awkward cooking segment with his mother, as the show was pursuing a co-host after the abrupt departure of Michael Strahan from Live in 2016.

Alongside his Live duties, Ryan also hosts the weekday radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest, American Top 40, American Idol and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on ABC.