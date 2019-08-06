‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer, 62, Dances In A Tiny Swimsuit In New Video

Ramona is showing off her curves in a skimpy swimsuit at 62.

Ramona Singer is putting her curves on full display in a new video posted to her Instagram account. The stunning 62-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star showed off her sexiest dance moves and a whole lot of skin in the clip she recently shared with her almost 700,000 followers on the social media site.

The video showed the Bravo TV personality dancing to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s collaboration “Senorita” while soaking up the sun in her pretty skimpy one-piece swimsuit, which featured a tie-up lace design across the chest and across both of her hips.

The fun white swimsuit look also featured a number of multicolored geometric prints across the bodice, while Singer’s toned legs were on full display as she danced pretty seductively to the beat with a pair of sunglasses covering her eyes.

In the caption, she revealed that she was spending August in The Hamptons, and it certainly seems as though the Bravo reality star is already having a whole lot of fun in the New York town as she shared another snap of herself in her swimwear to the social media site.

The second swimsuit Instagram upload showed Ramona rocking the skintight look while spending some time with the men of another Bravo reality hit, Southern Charm.

Ramona posed in the white bathing suit with Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, and Shep Rose by the coast, while also rocking a matching sheer cover-up around her shoulders with the beach and blue ocean visible in the background.

The mom of one is not exactly a stranger when it comes to showing off her bikini body online, though.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Singer showed off her toned body in a dark two-piece bikini back in July while soaking up the sun during a summer’s day in Southampton, New York.

Singer certainly puts in a lot of work to keep her body so fit and toned in her 60s though, as she’s spoken out about in the past.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, she opened up about her diet and exercise routine, revealing the pretty surprising thing she credits for looking so slim – vodka.

“So I’m doing Exhale which is all about core fusion. I do free weights. I do core training. I do tennis and I run — intermittently. I run for a mile on the treadmill. So it’s working,” she told the site.

“I’m not drinking so much wine anymore. I love my wine, don’t get me wrong. I still drink the wine but I start off with the vodka. Unless you get the good bottle of wine, I’m not wasting my calories on that.”

Singer then continued with her diet and fitness secrets, adding that she’s big into healthy eating.