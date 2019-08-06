SZA’s Underwear Bathroom Pic Sends Followers Into Meltdown

“Love Galore” songstress SZA is not only killing it in the music game but also on Instagram.

The Grammy-nominated artist is notorious for her stunning photos on the platform which usually send her followers into a meltdown.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported an image of the talent in a bikini where her fans lost it on multiple social media apps.

SZA’s latest upload seems to be having the same effect on her passionate following.

The “All The Stars” hitmaker is posing in a mirror selfie. She appears to be wearing a white crop top with short sleeves and underwear. Her hair is in a huge afro which looks insane on her. The confident star is showing off her stomach to her fans who are in love with her beauty.

“All types of fine she a 10 she a dime,” rapper Princess Nokia commented.

“I literally can’t even form a compliment that would accurately express what this is making me feel inside,” another user wrote.

“I almost hyperventilated,” a third account joked.

“I respect u so much as a powerful woman. I love u,” a fourth fan shared.

“YOU COULDA TOLD ME TO BRACE MYSELF FOR THIS PICTURE,” a passionate follower mentioned.

Within five hours of sharing, the post racked up over 600,000 likes, proving to be very popular with her audience.

SZA’s rise to fame built up gradually after a number of EP releases.

In 2012, her debut EP, See.SZA.Run, was self-released. A year later, she dropped another self-released EP, S, before signing to Top Dawg.

In 2014, her third EP, Z, put her on the map and became her first project to chart. On the U.S. Billboard R&B chart, it peaked at No. 5 while reaching No. 39 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Her long-awaited debut album, Ctrl, was released in 2017 and received a lot of critical acclaim. In the U.S., the album debuted at No. 3 and reached the top 40 in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Based on 15 reviews, her debut album achieved an average score of 86 out of 100, according to Metacritic. With over 1 million sales in the U.S., the record has been certified platinum, per RIAA.

SZA has released a couple of hit singles with a number of big names — “Love Galore” with Travis Scott, “All The Stars” with Kendrick Lamar, and “The Weekend” with Calvin Harris.

In total, she has received nine Grammy Nominations since 2018.

On Spotify, SZA currently has over 12.1 million monthly listeners making her the 250th most played artist in the world.

Rap Up reported earlier this year that SZA was shooting a music video for a new song, “Brace Urself,” which is said to be on her upcoming album.