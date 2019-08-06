‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, August 7: Brooke Blasts Flo, Shauna, & Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 7 tease that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be furious. This mama bear just found out that her granddaughter never died during childbirth and she is livid. Brooke will blast Florence Fulton (Kiara Barnes), Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) for their massive betrayal.

Flo confessed to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), telling him that Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) was alive. After divulging this information to Miami and to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), she feels a sense of relief. She doesn’t need to fabricate any more lies and can come clean about everything she has done.

When Flo told her mother she wanted to tell Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) the truth, her mother advised her not to make a full confession. But Flo did not heed her advice and told Ridge and Brooke everything. They were shocked to hear that not only was Beth alive, but that they already knew her as Phoebe.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, reveal that Brooke’s anger knows no bounds. Her heart is sore because her daughter grieved so needlessly. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) was in a trance for months because she thought Beth died during childbirth.

Brooke is also angry because so many lives were destroyed by Flo’s deceit. Hope and Liam’s marriage was annulled because Hope chose to sacrifice her love for Liam so he could be a father to the girls. Liam was affected because he was rejected by his wife, while Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will also have to give up the daughter she has come to love as her own.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke will call in Flo, Zoe and Shauna. She will feel betrayed because she trusted them. Zoe is one of Forrester Creations’ top models while the Logans recently welcomed Flo and Shauna into their family.

Flo will feel the brunt of Brooke’s anger because she played such a pivotal role in the deception. Wyatt already broke up with her, but things could get worse. Brooke could fire her from her job. She stands to lose everything she has gained by moving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles — and she only has herself to blame.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.