Dakota Johnson Shows Skin In A Teenie Bikini At The Beach With Chris Martin

Dakota's shutting down split rumors in her bikini.

Dakota Johnson was showing off her flawless figure in a bikini as she seemingly put to rest rumors that she and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have split. The stunning Fifty Shades of Grey actress displayed some skin in new paparazzi pictures that were published online this week, revealing her incredibly toned figure in a brown and black gingham two-piece.

The 29-year-old actress, who’s most famous for her role as Anastasia Steele in the seriously sexy film franchise, proudly flaunted her flat and trim middle in her skimpy swimwear look as she and Chris soaked up the sun at the beach in The Hamptons.

In candid new photos published by Page Six, Johnson could be seen walking around on the sand in her dark bikini as well as splashing around in the water with the British musician.

At one point, the star could be seen cooling off by wrapping what appeared to be a gray T-Shirt around her head while she also opted to shield her eyes from the sunshine with a pair of dark sunglasses.

The latest bikini snaps prove that it must all be in the family for Dakota, as it was just last month that The Inquisitr reported that her mom – 61-year-old actress Melanie Griffith – was showing off her own fit and toned body in a two-piece. The star had jaws dropping the world over after she shared a photo of herself on social media rocking a black bikini during a recent trip on a luxury yacht. The stunning photo came shortly before her 62nd birthday on August 9.

Bikini-clad Dakota Johnson splashes around with Chris Martin weeks after breakup https://t.co/Bb55sEZYMl pic.twitter.com/UWSlLZSPIF — Page Six (@PageSix) August 5, 2019

The snaps also follow recent reports claiming that Martin and Johnson had broken up just over a year and a half after they were spotted together for the first time in January 2018.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The Sun claimed in June that Dakota and Chris had “gone their separate ways,” though the latest snaps of the duo hitting the beach together appear to suggest that their romance is, in fact, still on, shortly after E! News claimed that they had reconciled following a short split.

Though they’ve been spotted out and about together multiple times since they were first linked at the start of last year, both have always played coy about their relationship.

As reported by E! News, Dakota was asked about her romance with Gwyneth Paltrow’s former husband during a November 2018 interview with Tatler where she declined to discuss their relationship but did clarify that she was “happy” in her personal life.

“I’m not going to talk about it, but I am very happy,” she said at the time.