Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Has Second Thoughts, Kristen Is Busted With Ted’s Dead Body

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, August 6 reveal that there will be almost too much drama to handle in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) begins to feel guilty for betraying Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

As many fans already know, Gabi has been plotting to take down Stefan out of her need for revenge. Stefan is the person that framed her for the murder of Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), a crime that landed her in prison.

While she was behind bars she was involved in a violent fight, where she suffered serious injuries. Doctors later told her those injuries would hinder her from ever having any more children of her own.

So, Gabi decided to do something drastic and seek revenge against Stefan by getting him to fall in love with her, marrying him, and taking away his money and power, and that is exactly what she did.

After walking down the aisle with Stefan, Gabi confessed her devious plan to him and ordered him out of the DiMera mansion. However, she’ll begin to feel guilty over her decision to do so, as she obviously has real feelings for her new husband.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also see Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) get caught as she’s trying to dispose of Ted Laurent’s (Giles Marini) dead body.

Ted was killed off in Monday’s episode of the soap opera, and Kristen decided to stuff his dead body into a trunk in order to dispose of it. Of course, nothing comes easy to the wicked in Salem, and she’ll be interrupted and nearly caught as she tries to carry out her crime.

Salem has a new police commissioner! ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/2bjThPtiH0 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 1, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will officially accept Jack Deveraux’s (Matthew Ashford) offer to become the next police commissioner.

Jack offered Eli the job after he fired his estranged wife, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) from the position. Eli will now be the head of the police department, making him the boss of his girlfriend, Lani Price (Sal Stowers), and close friend, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). Perhaps he’ll even allow Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) to return to the force.

Meanwhile, fans will also see Stefan DiMera come under fire yet again as he’ll find himself in the hot seat not only for Ted and Kate’s kidnapping, but Ted’s murder as well.

Fans can see more by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.