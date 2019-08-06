Lindsay Lohan Seems To Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid After She’s Spotted On A Date With Tyler Cameron

Lindsay Lohan is making her thoughts on Gigi Hadid’s budding relationship with Tyler Cameron pretty clear.

According to Hollywood Life, Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram to leave a comment on the E! News social media feed after they posted a photo telling fans that Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron were spotted on a date together in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday night.

As many fans already know, Tyler was the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. During the season, Hannah chose Jed Wyatt, but the pair broke up before the finale aired.

Hannah then expressed interest in reconnecting with Tyler. However, it seems that he’s already got someone new. Cameron has been seen out with Hadid, a supermodel, twice in as many days, and Lohan doesn’t seem to like it.

“Team Hannah,” she wrote in the comment section of the post, as she apparently threw shade at Gigi for dating Tyler.

Gigi and Tyler rocked social media back in July when they started following each other on Instagram, creating a huge buzz that there may be something going on between them. Now, fans know that they are dating and have seemed to go public with the romance in the week following The Bachelorette finale.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, whether Lindsay Lohan likes it or not, Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron appear to be hitting it off nicely. The pair were spotted having dinner together on Sunday night and Monday as well.

“Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler. They met for drinks last night at Soho and they got along really well. It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation,” an insider told E! News.

“They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other,” the source added.

The insider went on to reveal that Cameron and Hadid did meet over Instagram and because they are both models they have some mutual friends in common who can help them get to know one another as their relationship progresses.

Meanwhile, Tyler and Hannah also saw each other recently in Los Angeles, but the insider claims that it doesn’t seem that they’ll be rekindling their romance anytime soon.

“Tyler saw Hannah in LA and they had a good night and a good talk. But it’s probably not going to amount to much right now,” says the source.

