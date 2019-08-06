Emily Ratajkowski Exposes Chest With An Unbuttoned Shirt

Emily Ratajkowski recently released a new set of products under her brand, Inamorata Woman. These include button-up shirts, which come in the same prints as her bikinis. She showed off an ensemble with one of these shirts earlier today, and it looked like her fans were loving the pieces and the photo.

The update showed Ratajkowski leaning against the edge of a green sofa. She placed her hands on the sides of the couch, as she tilted her head to her left. The model appeared to be looking far away to her right side, as she wore her hair pulled back. Meanwhile, some of her bangs framed her face.

Emily’s outfit consisted of an unbuttoned shirt, which she wore with matching thong bikini bottoms. Both the shirt and bottoms were white with black polka dots. And because she kept her top unbuttoned, parts of her chest were left exposed in the shot.

The model kept her accessories simple, rocking thick, gold hoop earrings but no necklace. She wore nude lipstick and dark mascara. Behind her, you could see a gold lamp and a large painting on the wall.

The photo’s received over 25,000 likes so far. Fans have left many messages, most of them very complimentary of the model.

One of Emily’s fans commented about how they were sad they couldn’t get the top, but the model responded with a message.

“I wish i could wear these tops but i’m only 14,” they said.

“These tops button up!” said Ratajkowski.

Others focused on telling the model how much they like her.

“I wanna be like you I admire you so much,” said a fan.

“You’re right!! It’s super cute and très chic!!” exclaimed a follower.

Meanwhile, there were many people who had questions about sizes that are out of stock. Others were curious about what other colors and designs might be available in the future.

This isn’t to mention that the model gave fans a closer look at the room where the photo was taken. The shot revealed a doorway, which led into an airy space with the green couch, colorful rugs, and red chairs.

Also, a fan asked Emrata about the painting that hung behind her couch. Emily took the time to respond and revealed that the artist is named Marisa Takal.

Meanwhile, others had an idea about who to hire for their next project.

“Ok… hiring you to interior design my house,” joked an Instagram user.