Angelina Jolie Flaunts Figure In See-Through Dress During Shopping Trip With Her Kids

Angelina Jolie stepped out with her children in Los Angeles this week looking chic as usual.

According to The Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie was photographed by the paparazzi as she headed to Yves Saint Laurent boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with her son Knox, 11, and daughter Zahara, 14.

In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a loose-fitting, billowy white dress. The baggy material was also sheer, and gave fans a look through the top layer to see the fitted slip underneath.

Angelina wore her long, dark brown hair back in a sleek ponytail as her straight strands fell down her back. Jolie was seen smiling in some of the photos as she rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark berry color on her lips.

Angelina accessorized her look by wearing a pair of dark sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, a ring on her finger, and some strappy, beige sandals. She also carried a brown leather purse over her shoulder.

Zahara was photographed wearing an all-black ensemble, which included a graphic, short-sleeved t-shirt, matching pants, and some bright, white sneakers on her feet. She had her long hair parted down the middle and styled in braids.

Meanwhile, Knox wore a long-sleeved shirt, some gray pants, and bright red, orange, and black sneakers.

“I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is to develop their minds," Angelina Jolie writes. "There is nothing more attractive—you might even say enchanting—than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions.” https://t.co/i8t9SsJdKY pic.twitter.com/XoRZl8B1yW — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) August 5, 2019

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Angelina Jolie and her former husband, Brad Pitt, have recently been making headlines over their custody arrangement with all of their children. However, it seems that things may be settling down for the family.

“She wants them to have time with Brad and they are spending time with him, but she is way too attached to just take off and leave them for the summer, that isn’t happening,” a source tells Hollywood Life, adding that the pair have everything worked out for custody when fall rolls around.

“The kids will spend time with their dad this summer but they will see him at his Los Feliz home the way they always do. They have an agreement in place and they see him several times a week, they have a schedule and it’s all very coordinated,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reportedly use a car service to transport their children from each other’s homes that way they don’t have to see or talk to each other any more than needed.