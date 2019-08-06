Gigi Hadid Flaunts Curves In Spandex Shorts & Crop Top After Going On Date With Tyler Cameron

Gigi Hadid put her curves on full display this week after she was spotted on a date with The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron.

According to The Daily Mail, Gigi Hadid was photographed by the paparazzi on Monday just one day after her surprising date with Tyler Cameron, who was Hannah Brown’s runner-up.

In the photos, the supermodel was seen flaunting her fabulous figure in a pair of skin-tight, bright blue spandex shorts, which showed off her curvy backside and long, lean legs.

Gigi added a long-sleeved, white crop top to the ensemble, as she gave fans a peek at her tiny waist, flat tummy, and toned abs in the process.

Hadid wore her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves, which fell down her back and over her shoulder.

She also sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light berry color on her plump lips.

Gigi accessorized her look by carrying a small graphic print purse in her hand, as well as her phone. She donned multiple chains, as well as some large pendants, around her neck, and some trendy sunglasses. She completed her outfit with some white, black, and red sneakers.

According to E! Online, Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron were spotted having dinner in New York on Sunday night. The pair stunned fans with their date night and did it all over again on Monday when they were seen out together yet again.

“Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler. They met for drinks last night at Soho and they got along really well. It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation,” an insider told the outlet.

“They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other,” the source added.

The informant went on to reveal that Gigi and Tyler met through Instagram. They are both in the modeling industry so they have some mutual friends to help them break the ice as they begin to get to know one another.

Meanwhile, Hannah Brown seemed interested in rekindling her romance with Tyler following the end of her engagement with Jed Wyatt, and the couple even met up in L.A. However, sources say that the pair likely won’t start their romance back up.

“Tyler saw Hannah in LA and they had a good night and a good talk. But it’s probably not going to amount to much right now,” says the source.

Fans can see more of Gigi Hadid’s life by following the model on Instagram.