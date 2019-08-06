‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel: Naomi Watts Had Never Seen Original Series Before Securing Role

However, Watts quickly fell for the original series after binging on it over the course of three months.

Prior to securing her role in HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff series, Naomi Watts had never seen a single episode of the hit epic fantasy series. However, all that changed once she picked up a main role in the prequel series.

It seems unbelievable that there are people out there who have not watched all of the episodes of Game of Thrones. After all, when the final season aired earlier this year, it seemed to be the only thing that people talked about on social media. However, Naomi Watts, who is set to headline the upcoming prequel series as a charismatic socialite who is also hiding a dark secret, is one of the few who had never watched the series until recently.

According to E! Online, Watts binged on the series once she received confirmation of her role in the prequel series. Speaking to Net-A-Porter’s PorterEdit magazine, Watts revealed her secret during the interview.

“I didn’t start watching until I was approached about this job,” Watts admitted.

While Watts may have been oblivious to the original television series, her brother, photographer Ben Watts, urged her on to take the role.

“My brother, who is heavily into it, told me, ‘Under no circumstances are you going to turn this down.'”

Once committed, Naomi watched the first seven seasons of Game of Thrones in three months, admitting that she was in “hook, line, and sinker” for the series.

With the original Game of Thrones series, fans were so obsessed with the series and the storylines that there was a multitude of theories regarding them. In addition, during filming, HBO had to undertake extreme measures in order to keep sets under wraps to avoid possible spoilers. Game of Thrones is based on the popular novel series by George R. R. Martin, so any images from the set could lead to potential spoilers thanks to fans using information from the books to develop or reveal upcoming storylines.

The new Game of Thrones prequel series will take place thousands of years prior to the events that unfolded in the original series. However, it will still be based on information from the book series so HBO is eager to keep plotlines under wraps from the pilot episode that was recently shot on location.

While Watts is looking forward to the expected fame associated with being in the HBO series, she is also unsure about how to prepare for this likely public scrutiny.

“I still have fears about that. I don’t really know what to prepare for.”

Tentatively given the working title of Bloodmoon, no release schedule has been set by HBO with regard to the prequel.