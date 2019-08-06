R. Kelly’s Latest Charge For Underage Prostitution Came From A Tip Line Set Up After Explosive Documentary

R. Kelly’s latest charge for two counts of underage prostitution in Minnesota may be a direct result of the explosive documentary outlining his decades of sexual abuse allegations.

Officials in Minnesota said that the singer was hit with two counts of prostitution with a person under age 18, announcing the charges in a press conference on Monday afternoon. As Yahoo News reported, police said the incident took place on July 11, 2001, the day that R. Kelly had a concert in Minneapolis. They said it involved “dancing and sexual contact” but no sexual intercourse.

The report added that the incident was reported after Kim Foxx, the State’s Attorney in Cook County, Illinois, opened a tip line for people to report being victimized by R. Kelly. This was done shortly after the release of the explosive documentary Surviving R. Kelly that explored the decades of sexual misconduct allegations against the singer.

R. Kelly is already facing a slew of sexual misconduct charges in New York and Illinois, but Hennepin County State’s Attorney Mike Freeman said it was important that they seek justice for the victim in Minneapolis as well.

“Some might say, ‘Aren’t you piling on [against Kelly], he’s got federal charges in New York, state charges in Cook County [Illinois] and elsewhere,” he said. “Frankly, Minnesota victims deserve their day in court and that’s why we’re here. In my view, too many prosecutors are ignoring victims. This one doesn’t.”

The singer had asked the judge overseeing his federal case in Illinois to allow him to be released while awaiting trial, saying that conditions inside the jail were to “harsh” for him. According to court documents published by The Blast, the singer asked the court to reconsider its decision not to grant him bail. R. Kelly said that he would promise not to tamper with witnesses and added that he would not be a flight risk because he lacked the money or support to leave the country.

Kelly is being held in a protective unit of the prison, but his lawyers have said that the conditions are too harsh.

“There is no daily shower, no day room, no television or radio, no contact with other inmates, no recreation, and phone privileges are severely restricted,” lawyers contended in the petition to the court, adding that because he is in the protective unit, Kelly is not allowed to have face-to-face visits.

R. Kelly has maintained his innocence related to all the sexual misconduct charges he faces.