Demi Rose Flaunts Booty In Barely-There Thong Bikini

Demi Rose Mawby basically lives in a bikini. The model is rarely photographed wearing anything but her sexy swimwear, and that is fine with many of her admirers.

According to the Daily Mail, this week was no different as photos of Demi Rose rocking a barely-there light blue bikini during a photoshoot surfaced.

In the sexy snapshots, Mawby is seen wearing the tie-dye bikini, which features colors such as orange and pink on top of the light blue base. The bikini top was strapless and tied in the front, and it flaunted the model’s massive cleavage.

The bottoms also tied at the sides and had a thong cut to put Demi’s bare backside on full display, along with her tiny waist and toned abs.

The model had her long, dark brown hair pulled up into a bun on top of her head and donned a full face of makeup for the photoshoot, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, pink eye shadow, and a nude lip color to complete the glam look.

Demi accessorized with a pair of large, gold hoop earrings, but didn’t wear any other jewelry as she posed waist-deep in a swimming pool for the racy photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose Mawby took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself smiling while looking healthy and happy on Monday.

In the caption of the snapshot, Mawby opened up about appreciating life and feeling good about herself.

“I don’t need much but to appreciate everyday, be healthy, be happy. Be kind, inspire others and to help people as much as I can. Most importantly I want to learn, grow and develop a better connection with myself. Everyday I aspire to become a better person than I was yesterday. Self love is so important!” Demi wrote.

As many fans already know, it has been a tough year for the model, who lost both of her parents in the span of only eight months.

It has been a year of ups and downs for Mawby, but she continues to stay positive on her social media account, often letting her loyal fans know that she appreciates them and that she feels blessed.

It has been a year of ups and downs for Mawby, but she continues to stay positive on her social media account, often letting her loyal fans know that she appreciates them and that she feels blessed.