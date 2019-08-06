‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 15 Spoilers Teases Goku Ovewhelming Kamioren With Ultra Instinct, Hearts’ Plan

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Heroes featured Kamioren turning into a giant monster after absorbing power from the Universe Seed. Aside from the changes in his physical appearance, there is also a noticeable improvement with Kamioren’s speed and battle power. Despite having the advantage in terms of number, Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, and Android 17 were still unable to take down Kamioren, leaving the wounded Son Goku with no choice but to join the battle.

After taking a huge amount of damage in his battle against Super Hearts, Kamioren easily overpowered Son Goku. However, when Son Goku was about to be crushed by Kamioren’s giant hands, he managed to activate the power of Ultra Instinct. According to Comic Book, the upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Heroes is titled “Send Kamioren Flying! Overwhelming! Ultra Instinct!” and is set to be released in early September.

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 15 is expected to feature the continuation of the intense battle between Son Goku in his Ultra Instinct state and Kamioren. Based on the translation of sailorspazz on Twitter for the synopsis of Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 15, Kamioren is set to continue wreaking havoc using the power he obtained from the Universe Seed. However, Son Goku won’t let Kamioren destroy planet Earth and will use Ultra Instinct to completely defeat him.

“Displaying extraordinary power, the ultimate form of Kamioren rampages. Facing this crisis, Goku utilizes Ultra Instinct and overwhelms Kamioren in battle. But just when the fight is about to be over, Hearts appears to have a secret plan.”

Unfortunately, though Son Goku will manage to take Kamioren down, there are still two powerful enemies left in Universe 7 — Super Hearts and Evil Zamasu. As revealed in the synopsis for Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 15, Super Hearts is bound to execute his “secret plan” against Son Goku and his allies. In his Ultra Instinct state, Son Goku may be able to match Super Hearts in terms of battle power.

However, during his fight with Kamioren, it is highly likely that Son Goku had already used a tremendous amount of power to beat him. While continuing his battle against Super Hearts, there is a strong chance that Son Goku will lose the power of Ultra Instinct and return to his base form, which will give the Core Area Warriors leader the opportunity to dominate the fight. The synopsis for Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 15 didn’t give any further details regarding Super Hearts’ “secret plan,” but it could be involving the power of the Universe Seed.