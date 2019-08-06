NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Reveals Expectations And Advice For Lakers’ ‘Third Superstar’ Kyle Kuzma

Will Kyle Kuzma blossom into an All-Star caliber talent in his third season in the NBA?

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has immediately made an impact from the time he set foot in the NBA. Aside from being a reliable option on the offensive end of the floor, Kuzma has showcased his ability to efficiently play alongside other NBA superstars, which is proven by his first season with LeBron James. With the Lakers currently in a win-now mode, Kuzma is expected to play a major role in helping the Purple and Gold bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2019-20 NBA season.

Kyle Kuzma is just entering his third year in the NBA, but he is already catching the attention of proven superstars in the league, including Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson. In an interview with Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, Thompson shared his insight on Kuzma and gave him advice regarding how he can be a better fit alongside two ball-dominant players like Anthony Davis and LeBron James in Los Angeles.

“He’s perfect for today’s game with his ability to score on the perimeter,” Thompson said, as quoted by SB Nation’s Silver Screen And Roll.

“He’s really like a three man playing the four. He has to improve his catch-and-shoot ability a little more, obviously playing with LeBron [James] and A.D. [Anthony Davis] now, but I think he’s going to take on that third superstar role and really take off with it. He’s a very hard worker, which is what I like about him.”

????️ "… I like to play basketball. It’s my life. So, for me to have the opportunity to play for USA Basketball & have a chance to go & win a medal, you can’t beat that." @kylekuzma What They're Saying >> https://t.co/HcRQBTcEAL

???????? #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/4rFUuT8QI1 — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 6, 2019

Loading...

Kyle Kuzma may have proven that he can co-exist with LeBron James in the 2018-19 NBA season but with Anthony Davis also on their roster, he needs to tremendously improve his ability to play off the ball. Klay Thompson definitely knows what he’s saying since he’s playing the same role in Golden State, especially in the three years they had Kevin Durant on their roster. Aside from his offseason workouts, Thompson believes that Kuzma’s stint with Team USA will help him speed up his development into a legitimate NBA superstar in the league just like what it did to him when he first represented the country.

“I know him playing for Team USA is going to pay huge dividends for him because that’s what it did for me,” Thompson said.

After he played for Team USA in the 2014 FIBA World Cup, Klay Thompson showed a massive improvement with his performance. In the 2014-15 NBA season, Thompson made his first NBA All-Star appearance and helped the Warriors win an NBA championship title. Thompson is originally part of the Team USA 2019 roster, but he won’t be able to play due to injury.