Aubrey O’Day Celebrates National Underwear Day In Sheer Black Teddy

Aubrey O’Day took to Instagram to celebrate the most interesting national holiday — National Underwear Day. She thrilled fans with her take on the occasion.

The Ex On The Beach star shared an image of herself wearing nothing but the revealing sheer black teddy that displayed deep cleavage and highlighted her nipped-in waist and curvy hips. O’Day’s blonde locks fell in waves across her face and chest while she stared seductively out from under the strands of her hair at the camera.

Many of the White Hot Lies singer’s 938,000 followers on Instagram took the time to comment calling her look “goals” and exclaiming that she’s on fire and the bomb. More than 113,000 people viewed the image, which she made into a GIF, mere hours after she posted.

“I celebrate any day I get to see @aubreyoday in underwear!! #aubreyodayalldayeveryday” replied one fan.

Others brought President Donald Trump into the comments since O’Day starred on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012. After her time on the show, the singer opened up about an affair she had with first son Donald Trump Jr. while he was married to his then-wife, Vanessa Trump. In 2018, Don Jr. and Vanessa split after rumors of his affair made headlines. Now, O’Day is planning to move on by starring in an MTV show, and Trump Jr. is dating former Fox News host, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The Inquisitr reported that the Dumblonde singer said that at one point Don Jr. was her soulmate, but now he is not the same man that he was when they were together. According to O’Day, he’s changed during the ensuing years, which may mean that he is no longer her soul mate. The Danity Kane’s singer’s last relationship was with Jersey Shore‘s DJ Pauly D, aka Paul D. DelVecchio Jr., and they starred on Marriage Bootcamp together. However, things did not end well between them.

According to The Daily Mail, O’Day underwent a laser liposuction procedure called AirSculpt in March to get her body in tip-top shape for her appearance on the popular MTV reality TV show that brings stars’ exes back to confront them about aspects of their relationships. She received treatments on her abdomen and chin ahead of the new show. The reason O’Day turned to the therapy is that an injury kept her from working out leading up to the show’s filming. The results of O’Day’s treatment are visible when looking at her recent Instagram shares.

Loading...

Ex On The Beach airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7 C. Happy National Underwear Day!