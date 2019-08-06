Kendall Jenner Stuns In Skimpy White Thong Bikini

Kendall Jenner flaunted her flawless figure on social media this week in a new ad campaign for her clothing line, Kendall and Kylie, which she owns with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

On Monday, Kendall Jenner is seen in the gorgeous black and white photo as she wore a skimpy white bikini top that put her flat belly and toned tummy on full display. She also donned a pair of high-waisted, thong bottoms that flaunted her curvy backside.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a large sunhat, which she grabbed with both of her hands as she looked out over the ocean and clear sky. A person paragliding can also be seen in the distance as Kendall looked on.

Jenner’s face isn’t seen in the picture, but the brand makes sure to tag her in the snap.

In the caption of the photo, it is revealed that the picture was taken as a behind the scenes shot from the brand’s recent summer photo shoot, where the paraglider almost crashed right into the set of their session.

The candid photo seems to prove that Kendall looks like a model even when she’s not ready for the camera to be on her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner is currently single after splitting with her NBA player boyfriend, Ben Simmons, earlier this year.

However, there were rumors this summer that Kendall may be dating Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma. Eventually sources told Entertainment Tonight that those rumors were not true.

“They’ve run in the same circle for a while and there’s no romantic relationship between them. Kendall is enjoying being single after ending things with Ben,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, Kendall recently opened up to Vogue Australia about how she likes to keep her romances as private as possible, even though she lives her life in the spotlight.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” Kendall said.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” Jenner added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s life by following the model on her social media accounts.