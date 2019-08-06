‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Norman Reedus Begged Danai Gurira To Stay

Season 10 will be the final season for Danai Gurira's character, Michonne.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) had to say goodbye to his best friend, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Now, the character will also have to say goodbye to Rick’s girlfriend, Michonne (Danai Gurira), in Season 10. However, the actor who plays Daryl pleaded with Gurira to stay with the hit zombie apocalypse series prior to her leaving the franchise.

While it has been known for some time that Danai Gurira will be leaving The Walking Dead, the star made the departure official during the recent San Diego Comic-Con.

“I can confirm this will be my final season on this amazing TV show as Michonne,” Gurira said during the Q&A panel at Comic-Con.

As yet, it is unclear whether Michonne will die in the upcoming tenth season of The Walking Dead or whether she will bow out much in the way Rick Grimes did when he left the popular TV series.

While fans have been getting used to the news of Michonne’s leaving, it has been just as hard on fellow castmates with Gurira’s departure. In fact, according to Metro, Reedus begged Danai not to leave the series.

“I’ve been begging her to stay since we started the season. She’s such a strong character, and she’s such a sweet lady, and she’s fun to work with, and she’s always on point,” Reedus revealed recently.

“She’s a joy to be around. I’m gonna miss her as much as I miss Rick, to be honest. She’s awesome.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Danai Gurira is leaving The Walking Dead due to other work commitments. In the Marvel universe, Gurira plays Okoye and has appeared in several movies recently. With her ongoing commitment to that franchise, it has made it difficult to juggle the two.

However, while Michonne may be bowing out of The Walking Dead, it appears that might not be the last viewers get to see of this character. When quizzed about the upcoming Walking Dead movies featuring Rick Grimes, AMC’s Scott Gimple revealed that fans may still get to find out more about Michonne.

“We’re not completely done with her, I’ll just say that,” Gimple said at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

“I mean, I will say we’re not completely done with anyone who comes and goes on the show, and you guys will see that as we move on.”

You can also view the new trailer for Season 10 of The Walking Dead below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.