Tyler Cameron Blew His Shot At Being The Next Bachelor By Going On Date With Gigi Hadid, Chris Harrison Says

Tyler Cameron’s chance at being the next Bachelor may have just gone up in smoke after his very high-profile date with supermodel Gigi Hadid, Chris Harrison reveals.

The Season 15 runner-up was seen as a favorite to be the next Bachelor, but the fan-favorite seems to have squandered the chance by playing the field outside the bounds of the reality television show. As The Bachelor host said during an appearance on Entertainment Tonight, Tyler’s date with Gigi Hadid may have earned him a reputation that he won’t be able to shake — and one that won’t suit him becoming the face of the next season of the ABC franchise.

“If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight, which, by the way, good on him. That’s fine. If that’s what you want to do right now, I don’t blame him. He’s probably enjoying life really, really well — but that’s not someone we’re going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette,” Harrison said.

“So, it’s about sincerity. It’s about where you are in your life. And if that’s where he is in his life, then he’s not the guy for us.”

Tyler and Gigi were seen enjoying themselves on a date a the Dumbo House in Brooklyn. They then left together and traveled by SUV to Gigi’s home where the date apparently continued.

Tyler Cameron was dumped by Hannah Brown on the season finale of The Bachelorette but got another shot at Hannah’s heart after it was revealed that winner Jed Wyatt had a girlfriend waiting at home while he was appearing on the show. As Us Weekly reported, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date after the finale aired last week, and the two ended up spending the night together on Thursday. Their relationship wouldn’t last long, however — Tyler’s date with Gigi would come just three days later.

‘Bachelorette’ alum Tyler Cameron spends late night with Gigi Hadid https://t.co/gcD5KXlRW1 pic.twitter.com/hx69kE1UK6 — Page Six (@PageSix) August 5, 2019

Tyler’s date with a supermodel didn’t seem to bother Hannah Brown too much. As Hannah told Entertainment Tonight, she has feelings for Tyler but recognizes that they’re both single and keeping their options open. Hannah said she has had a “great time” with Tyler, and said they spent most of the time catching up.

“We definitely hung out and talked about everything and… I know nobody will believe me [about] just hanging out and actually talking but it was good to be able to catch up. We had a lot to talk about,” Hannah said.