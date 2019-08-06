Bikini Modeling ‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Does Insane Gymnastics PDA With Husband Josh

Mackenzie McKee is set to become much more of a talking point than she has been. The 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3 alum is officially signed back to appear on the MTV franchise via this season of Teen Mom OG. Fans will be seeing the 24-year-old with husband Josh McKee and their three kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.

Mackenzie’s kids may not have been featured in her latest Instagram update, but her husband did. Mackenzie’s update today doubled as a reminder of this couple’s love for one another, although it was definitely ticking boxes on the athletic front.

For today’s update, Mackenzie posted two photos. Both showed her and Josh on a blue yoga mat in front of their home fireplace. In the first snap, Josh was supporting his super-flexible wife as she rested her hands on his back and stretched her legs out high above his head. This was no ordinary couples workout. Mackenzie did have her legs firmly clasped by husband Josh, but her athleticism was nothing short of impressive.

A quick swipe to the right showed more insane “yoga” gymnastics, but it likewise incorporated a little romance. Mackenzie’s legs were still up in the air here, but her upside-down head was nestling against Josh’s face as they appeared to be kissing.

Whether for the tiny shorts showing Mackenzie’s fit frame, Josh’s supportive body language or a reminder of this couple’s love for each other, the update likely got Mackenzie’s fans talking in the best possible way.

Mackenzie is a fitness model, per her Instagram bio. Fans of this blonde will know that the proof is in the pudding, though. Mackenzie competed in a bikini modeling competition back in June, with photos of her in a red-and-white two-piece posted to her Instagram.

Mackenzie may be resuming a reality career, but her home workouts are unlikely to cease.

Speaking to Us Weekly about her big return, Mackenzie seemed pumped while suggesting that her opportunities to relate her life were somewhat dashed by her not becoming a core member of the television franchise.

“It’s like I was given an opportunity and then it was taken from me, and I didn’t really get to tell my story. I’m really excited to pick up where I left off and continue telling my story,” she said.

Mackenzie also mentioned Teen Mom OG‘s other cast members and their reactions to her return.

“I think they just felt a little bit blindsided, so it was kind of shocking the day they found out [and] they made comments. I think it’s going to be okay after everyone gets settled and used to things,” she added.