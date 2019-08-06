Bikini Modeling ‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Does Insane Gymnastics PDA With Husband Josh

Mackenzie McKee is set to become much more of a talking point than she has been. The 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3 alum is officially signed back to appear on the MTV franchise via this season of Teen Mom OG. Fans will be seeing the 24-year-old with husband Josh McKee and their three kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.
Mackenzie’s kids may not have been featured in her latest Instagram update, but her husband did. Mackenzie’s update today doubled as a reminder of this couple’s love for one another, although it was definitely ticking boxes on the athletic front.
For today’s update, Mackenzie posted two photos. Both showed her and Josh on a blue yoga mat in front of their home fireplace. In the first snap, Josh was supporting his super-flexible wife as she rested her hands on his back and stretched her legs out high above his head. This was no ordinary couples workout. Mackenzie did have her legs firmly clasped by husband Josh, but her athleticism was nothing short of impressive.
A quick swipe to the right showed more insane “yoga” gymnastics, but it likewise incorporated a little romance. Mackenzie’s legs were still up in the air here, but her upside-down head was nestling against Josh’s face as they appeared to be kissing.
Whether for the tiny shorts showing Mackenzie’s fit frame, Josh’s supportive body language or a reminder of this couple’s love for each other, the update likely got Mackenzie’s fans talking in the best possible way.
View this post on Instagram
When you workout together, you get stronger together and figure out how to try stupid things like couples yoga together ????. I was actually pretty impressed with what we COULD do! If you are looking for a way to get fit from home, go grab your dumbbells (lightweight) click the link in my bio and go grab our August dumbbell challenge for only $10. Own it forever and get fit right from home. @joshmckee28
Mackenzie is a fitness model, per her Instagram bio. Fans of this blonde will know that the proof is in the pudding, though. Mackenzie competed in a bikini modeling competition back in June, with photos of her in a red-and-white two-piece posted to her Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Ok peeps show is over. I have worked until I have nearly passed out daily. 3 hours a day I have dedicated to muscle growth and my physique. My body did much better before I got my tubes tied and I walked into this day feeling like I worked 10x harder than I look. There were 12 of us and I did not place top 5 like I wanted. I nearly broke down in tears and stayed after to get the judges feed back because you never know what they were looking for. They told me I am awesome on stage and present myself well, I also carry a lot of muscle which I was so happy to hear. So when I asked why I didn’t place they said “o you also carry a lot of fat” ???? with how hard I’ve worked and how hungry I am from eating so strict that was hard to hear. Idk what i can do to keep my muscle and get this fat off of my butt but that’s what they say stood between me and the top placements. . I’m simply built like a tree trunk muscle head ????. I also talked to the first place winner and she said “I competed last week and didn’t place top 5 but looked just like this so you NEVER know how they judge” So that eased my mind. But I worked hard, had fun, and one day I’ll have a trophy in my hand.
Mackenzie may be resuming a reality career, but her home workouts are unlikely to cease.
Speaking to Us Weekly about her big return, Mackenzie seemed pumped while suggesting that her opportunities to relate her life were somewhat dashed by her not becoming a core member of the television franchise.
“It’s like I was given an opportunity and then it was taken from me, and I didn’t really get to tell my story. I’m really excited to pick up where I left off and continue telling my story,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
Me and @joshmckee28 woke up and busted our butts until our bodies were shaking. (Exciting project launching soon) so we decided to treat ourselves and the kids to 2 hours at the pool before going back home and getting back at it ???????? #chasingsuccess #bodybymac #fitcouple #augustchallenge #fitness
Mackenzie also mentioned Teen Mom OG‘s other cast members and their reactions to her return.
“I think they just felt a little bit blindsided, so it was kind of shocking the day they found out [and] they made comments. I think it’s going to be okay after everyone gets settled and used to things,” she added.