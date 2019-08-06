‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff: Nico Tortorella Cast As Felix

This new character is described as an honorable man who will fight for others.

Last week, news emerged regarding a new trailer for the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff series. The as-yet-unnamed series will focus on a younger group of protagonists who have been sheltered from the harsh realities of the zombie apocalypse. Previously, some cast members have already been announced and now Nico Tortorella is the next to make his debut in the Walking Dead universe.

According to Deadline, Nico Tortorella will star as Felix in the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff series. His character is described as being “an honorable man of his word who isn’t afraid to fight for others’ safety and acceptance.”

The new series set in the Walking Dead universe will focus on a younger group of characters, ones who do not remember the world before the zombie apocalypse. Initially sheltered, this group eventually decides to find out for themselves what the outside world is really like. In the process, some will become heroes, while others villains. In the end, though, all will be changed completely.

Viewers will know Tortorella as Josh from TV Land’s comedy series, Younger. As Deadline points out, this new role will likely not interfere with his involvement with Younger, which has recently been renewed for a seventh season. TV Line also lists Tortorella’s other television appearances to include MTV’s Eye Candy, Fox’s The Following, and Freeform (then ABC Family)’s Make It or Break It.

Other previous cast announcements include Annet Mahendru, who will play Huck, Aliyah Royale (Iris), Alexa Mansour (Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton) and Hal Cumpston (Silas).

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monument is the current working title used by cast and crew during filming of the new series. As yet, it has not been confirmed whether or not this name will remain as the series’ official title.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts will direct the new series, with AMC’s chief content officer, Scott Gimple, acting as director, according to The Wrap. Matt Negrete will act as showrunner.

The latest Walking Dead spinoff series will follow in the footsteps of the original series as well as the first spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead. In addition, a series of movies based on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the mysterious group that rescued him) are also in development.

Currently, the new Walking Dead series is being filmed in and around Richmond, VA.

You can view the latest teaser trailer for the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff series below.

Until the latest spinoff series drops to AMC in 2020, viewers can tune into Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on August 11. Season 10 of The Walking Dead then premieres a week after the Season 5 finale of Fear on AMC on October 6.