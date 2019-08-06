‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Kate Bock Flaunts Taut Tummy In Tiny Black Bandeau Top

Kate Bock is setting temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram post.

As fans know, the stunner is incredibly popular on social media, boasting a following of over 500,000 plus on Instagram alone. While she’s popular in her own right, Bock’s fame has risen ever since she started to date NBA star Kevin Love. The model oftentimes shares photos and videos with her man while also flaunting her amazing figure in a ton of NSFW outfits, ranging from bikinis to crop tops and even lingerie. In her most recent Instagram share, the blonde bombshell shows off her world-famous figure yet again.

In the stunning new shot, Bock stands outside of a glass door with the number “9” painted in red. She tagged herself in New York City in the shot and she looks nothing short of gorgeous while striking a pose right outside. The model wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly curled along with a face full of subtle makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, and blush. She holds a cup of coffee in one hand and the door with the other.

Her killer figure is on display in the shot in a pair of tight, light denim jeans and a black bandeau top that leaves little to be desired as she showcases her rock hard abs. The 26-year-old wears a purse slung over her shoulder and completes the look with a small black jacket that drapes off of one shoulder. She also accessorizes the ensemble with a pair of incredibly high heels.

Within just moments of the image going live, it’s earned Bock rave reviews with over 7,000 likes, in addition to 60-plus comments. While most fans took to the post to let the model know that she looks gorgeous, countless others gushed over her amazing figure.

“Hi Kate, you look awesome, have a blessed day sweetheart…,” one follower commented.

“Wow sooo beautiful,” another gushed with a pink heart emoji.

“Beautiful love, you look fabulous,” one more raved with a red rose emoji.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that the Sports Illustrated model shared a hot post in a swimsuit with her legion of fans. In the sexy snapshot, the model can be seen walking on a sandy beach. With the ocean at her back, the stunner looks down at the ground while walking toward the camera. Bock appears to be almost makeup-free in the image, wearing her long, blond locks down and curly. Her killer figure is on display in the image as she rocks a tiny red swimsuit that features a high thigh slit while showing off plenty of her toned and tanned legs to onlookers.

That post earned the blonde beauty over 14,000 likes and left fans wanting more.