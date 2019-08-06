‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Joshua Morrow Teases Sharon And Nick’s Future

Right now on The Young and the Restless, Sharon and Nick are about as far apart as they have been in a long time. However, Joshua Morrow recently teased some hints at their future, and “Shick” (Sharon plus Nick) fans may have some reason to feel hopeful.

Recently, Nick actor Morrow celebrated 25 years on the show. He spoke with TV Line about his time on Y&R, and his character’s long and tumultuous love story with Sharon (Sharon Case).

“I believe they’re star-crossed lovers, the Romeo and Juliet story. There’s zero chance they don’t end up together multiple times as long as these characters are on the show.”

Last fall, Nick and Sharon were headed down the aisle. Sure, they both had secrets, but that did not stop either one of them. Sharon knew that Nick was not Christian’s biological father, and Nick had a one-night stand with his ex-wife, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). While technically on a break, it was only a brief one-night break, and Nick was not upfront with Sharon about what happened. Ultimately, Sharon walked down that aisle, and she spectacularly dumped Nick in front of their children, family, and friends.

They haven’t been involved romantically since then. Nick carried on a brief relationship with Phyllis, and now that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is back in town, they seem headed into something more than friendship. Recently Morrow revealed that Egan is his best friend at work, as their camaraderie shows through as Chelsea and Nick. Plus, The Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers recently revealed that Sharon will sleep with Adam (Mark Grossman) tomorrow, despite the fact she only recently broke up with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

“It’d be a little disrespectful to the other ladies I work with [to say that there aren’t other women in Nick’s life],” Morrow explained. “The better answer for the ‘Shick’ diehards is that these characters [will] cross paths many more times in spectacular fashion. I don’t like to think about [an endgame], I don’t want to be close-minded about things. But I do believe the Victor and Nikki and Nick and Sharon paths resemble each other.”

All hope is not lost for fans of Sharon and Nick. Although they’ve only officially married one time, with two almost weddings that were both interrupted by Phyllis in some way or another, they have spent a lot of time in love. Sharon and Nick share Noah (Robert Adamson), Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and their late daughter Cassie (Camryn Grimes). It sounds like they may turn out similarly to Nick’s parents Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), who always manage to find their way back to each other no matter how many times they’ve split.