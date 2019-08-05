Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Confirm Collaboration On Song ‘Hot Girl Summer’

Nicki Minaj is releasing a song with hip-hop newcomer Megan Thee Stallion, and her 105 million Instagram followers are more than pleased with the collaboration.

Minaj announced on the photo-sharing app on Monday that she and Megan will be teaming up for the Houston native’s song “Hot Girl Summer.” The two women both shared the same artwork for the single on their respective Instagram pages. The cover looks similar to a movie cover and reveals that Minaj, Megan, and Ty Dolla $ign are all featured on the song. Megan’s image is showing the rapper’s signature cowboy hat and a two-piece panty and bra set with white chaps.

Minaj’s cartoon is also going for a sultry look. The “Megatron” rapper’s character is wearing a red corset with black-and-red flamed thigh-high boots. The rapper’s hair is styled in a long, bright pink style as the two straddle a bottle of liquor. The background for the photo shows multiple flames as the song’s title is shown in blue text.

At the time of writing, Minaj’s post received more than 200,000 likes. The snapshot also received more than 14,000 comments under the artwork of the duo.

“Yayyyyyyyy!!!!! Finallyyyyy,” one follower said about the collaboration.

“Been waiting on this,” another follower chimed in.

La La Anthony also stepped into Minaj’s comments to show how excited the Power actress is about the upcoming song.

“Let’s gooooo‼️” Anthony exclaimed, followed by a flame emoji.

The announcement from both Minaj and Meghan comes just weeks after the Fever artist decided to trademark the phrase “Hot Girl Summer.” According to The Fader, the popular phrase was coined by Megan and has been the subject of many hashtags and usage by a plethora of brands.

“REAL MF HOT GIRL S–T,” Megan captioned on Instagram. “THE HOT GIRLS TOOK OVER THE MF SUMMER SO IT WAS ONLY RIGHT TO GIVE THE HOTTIES THE OFFICIAL TRACK!!!”

Loading...

The collaboration further shows that Minaj and Megan are beginning to bond with each other. The two shared a live session on Instagram on Sunday, July 28, per Billboard. During the session, Megan had nothing but positive things to say about the Grammy winner. Megan reportedly referred to Minaj as “The G.O.A.T” and said during the broadcast that haters of Minaj need to “stop playing.”

“Hot Girl Summer” is Megan’s first solo single since debuting her album Fever this past spring. The song is set to be released on Friday, August 9.