Kim Kardashian Horrifies Fans As ‘Dead Aaliyah’ Bondage Pic Goes Viral

Kim Kardashian has caused a stir. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram earlier today with a ’90s-inspired look to promote the latest merch from her best-selling KKW Beauty line. The bondage-inspired photo showed Kim rocking a black satin corset with gold clasps and looking into the camera with a full face of makeup.

The 38-year-old’s update proved sufficiently viral in nature to make the Daily Mail‘s headlines, with the newspaper itself already reporting backlash — fans were likening the makeup mogul to deceased singer Aaliyah. Those who viewed Daily Mail‘s report were greeted with “dead singer Aaliyah” as their headline, although it looks like negative comments left to Kim’s post stretched beyond comparing her to the singer.

The Daily Mail called Kim’s photo “heavily doctored.” The thought definitely seemed echoed over on Kim’s social media, where fans came out in full force as they accused the star of digitally editing her image to beyond-recognizable.

“So Photoshopped you don’t even look yourself anymore, Kim,” a user wrote, with over 800 fans agreeing.

“Ummm…Kim is so stunning but this doesn’t look like her,” read a comment that racked up over 660 likes.

“Is that even Kim,” another wrote.

The comments where fans were taken aback and somewhat horrified were quickly upvoted by the masses, although a positive-sounding response likening Kim to singer Toni Braxton did shoot up the comments section.

Kim also found herself likened to Lady Gaga, although some fans didn’t seem to know what to think.

“Who is this?” one wrote.

Comments mentioning the resemblance to Aaliyah were plentiful, though, as were those comparing Kim to Toni Braxton. In terms of tone, responses seemed to express a mixture of shock, disbelief, anger, or amusement, with some praise mixed in. For the most part, though, it seemed that Kim’s followers were angered, as the Photoshop allegations were endless.

Over in the Daily Mail’s comments section, reactions to the Aaliyah mentions appeared to generate anger.

“What an absolute insult to Aaliyah to compare her to this cheap and common woman. Aaliyah had talent and class, something this ho will never have, she’ll be turning in her grave,” one user wrote, with 192 users agreeing.

“Photoshopped beyond recognition,” was another popular response.

Kim does not appear to have responded to the backlash. Her post may have garnered a marked amount of negativity, but it didn’t appear ill-received by everyone. The update itself racked up over 688,000 likes in the space of three hours.

Aaliyah died in a plane crash back in 2001.

Kim has 145 million Instagram followers.