Netflix Cancels ‘The OA’ After Only Two Seasons Leaving Viewers On A Cliffhanger

Star and co-creator, Brit Marling, posts a heartfelt message to Instagram about the cancelation.

Fans of Netflix’s The OA have just received the devastating blow that the streaming service will not be renewing the sci-fi series. Already, actor and the co-creator of The OA, Brit Marling, has responded to the cancelation via her official Instagram account as fans mourn the loss of the series.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Netflix’s The OA. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

According to Variety, Netflix has decided to cancel its sci-fi series, The OA. The series, which starred Brit Marling in the title role, told the story of blind woman, Prairie, who becomes known as the OA (or Original Angel), and who also went missing seven years prior to the first episode of Season 1. When she unexpectedly returns and with her eyesight restored, there are many questions asked. Prairie then recruits a group of people to help her on her mission to help rescue others via a portal into another dimension.

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and [co-creator] Zal [Batmanglij] for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry,” Cindy Holland, the Netflix vice president of original content, said via a statement.

“We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

Nicola Goode / Netflix

Brit Marling also posted a message via her Instagram account regarding the cancelation of The OA by Netflix. Marling speaks of her devastation at hearing the news of the cancelation.

Loading...

As yet, it is unclear why Netflix decided to cancel The OA. In the past, the streaming service has not released viewership numbers but they have stated that viewership versus cost does get taken into consideration when deciding whether or not to renew any of their original content series.

As C|Net points out, Season 2 of The OA ends with a cliffhanger that will not be resolved now that Netflix has canceled the series. This saw Prairie and her group of followers transported to another dimension in which they were actors in a series that is not dissimilar to The OA series. In addition, Prairie was injured, potentially mortally so, which means that fans of the TV series will not get closure in relation to both the storyline and Prairie’s fate.

Previously, Netflix canceled another hit TV series, Sense8 after a cliffhanger season. Viewers rallied together and Netflix finally announced that a feature-length episode would be released in order to tie up the loose ends in that series. As yet, it is unclear whether this will occur with The OA so fans will just have to wait and see what Netflix decides.

Season 1 and 2 of The OA are currently airing on Netflix.