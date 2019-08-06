Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Massive Cleavage While Sipping Tea In Strapless Dress

Kourtney Kardashian is seemingly enjoying her vacation to Italy with her friends and family, and she’s got the photos to prove it.

In her latest Instagram photo, Kourtney is seen rocking a skimpy little dress while she poses with her pals as she’s surrounded by culture.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a tiny gold dress, which puts her ample cleavage on full display.

Kourt’s lean legs, tiny waist, and toned arms are also showcased in the picture. She wore her long, dark hair halfway up in a top knot on top of her head while the rest of hair was styled in sleek, straight strands that fell behind her back.

Kourtney held a white teacup in her hand and went barefoot in the photo. She accessorized with bracelets on both of her wrists and a gorgeous diamond necklace.

Kardashian also rocked a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a berry color on her plump lips to complete her glam look. while her friends, Simon Huck and Phil Riportella, flank her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is currently vacationing overseas with her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, sources recently revealed that the reality star could be ready to add to her family, despite currently being single.

“Kourtney is thrilled to be turning 40, but she is also doing a lot of thinking about her family planning. Kourt does think about having more kids all the time and now that she is turning 40, while she for sure feels her clock ticking, she is in no rush to have more kids,” an insider told Hollywood Life earlier this year.

“She froze her eggs last year, which is a huge sense of insurance,” the source stated, adding that Kardashian “has a ton of energy and feels like she could have more kids in a few years.”

Kardashian has made no secret that her children have been her life and that she loves being a mother. Perhaps now that she’s seen her sister, Kim, welcome two children via a surrogate she may decide to follow in her footsteps and welcome another child either on her own or with some help from a gestational carrier.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram.