Travis Scott Showers Kylie Jenner With Roses Ahead Of Her Birthday Week Festivities

Travis Scott is making sure that Kylie Jenner has a birthday week to remember.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO shared a video on her Instagram on Monday and showed just how much Stormi Webster’s dad appreciates her. In her video, Jenner shows her house’s foyer fully covered in rose petals and a bouquet of roses. Jenner also shows that Stormi is enjoying the plethora of red roses as well — the reality star recorded her daughter while she was playing with the petals.

In her caption, Jenner notes that “it’s not even my birthday yet,” as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turns 22 on August 10. Scott also left Jenner a gift and wrote that he’s “just getting started” with her birthday celebration.

At the time of writing, the Instagram video received more than 3 million views from Jenner’s 142 million followers. The video also received more than 60,000 comments.

“Wow just wow,” Sofia Richie wrote, followed by a praise hands emoji.

“Omg look at Stormi living her life, happy birthday beautiful!!!” another follower exclaimed.

This isn’t the first time that the “Goosebumps” rapper has gifted his girlfriend with a house full of roses. Billboard reported that before Scott welcomed Jenner with rose petals all over her staircase and entryway with an array of roses, the rapper also pulled a similar move on Valentine’s Day. At that time, he decorated Jenner’s hallway with heart-shaped arches filled with candles and flowers. The trail of flowers and candles then led Jenner to a lit-up pink heart after she went through a “tunnel of love.”

Jenner’s post comes just after the couple was seen looking deeply in love while out to dinner on Saturday, August 3. According to Hollywood Life. the two went to their favorite sushi restaurant, Matsuhisa, and reportedly put on major PDA while waiting to get their car from the valet. The couple was seen holding each other tight and “kissing passionately.” After sharing a kiss, Jenner reportedly held on to her man as he had his left arm around her neck.

Loading...

The couple was reportedly out and about to celebrate Scott’s one-year anniversary of his album, Astroworld. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 200 in its first week and claimed the position for two weeks. Scott has since embarked on a national tour for the album and was joined by Jenner and Stormi during multiple shows. Since the tour ended, the rapper has reportedly been laying low until he is set to perform for Made In America in Philadelphia later this month.

Fans of Kylie Jenner can follow the makeup mogul on Instagram for more updates.