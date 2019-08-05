Noah Cyrus Throws Middle Fingers Up While Flaunting Abs In Skimpy Outfit, Tells Trolls To ‘F**k Off’

Noah Cyrus’ latest Instagram upload is receiving a lot of attention from trolls and fans.

The “Stay Together” songstress shared a photo of her lying down in a crop top and underwear, which showed off her abs and legs. Cyrus has her eyes closed while owning dark long hair. Without any care in the world, she throws both her middle fingers up at the camera, mentioning in her caption that trolls can “f**k off.”

“Even in my sleep y’all can f**k off (some of these comments are furthering the point of this post. F**KKKKK OFFFFFF LIL TROLLIES),” she wrote, clapping back at online haters.

Within four hours of uploading the post, it grabbed the attention of many users with over 195,000 likes. Over 1,260 comments were also made during that timeframe.

“You’re not a very good role model. When is your version of ‘Wrecking Ball’ coming out. Keep the family tradition alive,” one person shared before Cyrus responded to them with “f**k off.”

“Your fans?? The ones who put you where you are??” another user questioned.

Cyrus denied that this post was about her actual fans who support her. But aside from the negative messages, there were some positive ones from those defending the singer.

“I don’t usually comment on any celebs posts but some of these comments are disgusting. Do you boo! I love your posts KEEP DOIN YO THING. SLAY QUEEN. you are BEAUTIFUL,” one fan mentioned.

“YES NOAH sometimes you just gotta let em know,” a second supporter insisted.

Noah is the younger sister of Miley Cyrus and has grown up with fame. The 19-year-old singer-songwriter has had her fair share of media attention and did an interview on British chat show Lorraine about online trolling and how she’s been dealing with it since the age of 13.

Before embarking on a music career, Cyrus had already appeared in Hannah Montana playing various roles. She appeared on Doc, starring as Gracie Herbert, and had a couple of voice roles.

Her debut single in 2016, “Make Me (Cry)” featuring Labrinth, sold over 1 million copies in the U.S. and went platinum, according to RIAA.

Loading...

Over the years, she has collaborated with a number of familiar names, including XXXTentacion, Gallant, MØ, Jake Bugg, Marshmello, and Alan Walker, to name a few.

Noah has yet to release an album, however, her first EP, Good Cry, was released last year.

Last week, she released a new single, “July,” which has racked up over 1.3 million streams already.

On Spotify, she currently has over 8 million monthly listeners, making her the 441st most played artist on the app.

To keep up with Noah Cyrus’ Instagram posts, follow her account, which boasts of over 5.1 million followers.