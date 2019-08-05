Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Scott, Wows In Shimmery Bra & Tight Shorts

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott is racking up the Instagram followers for a reason. The 23-year-old daughter to the “Rap God” star is proving every inch the reflection of her father’s lyrics – fans of Eminem will be familiar with the rapper referring to his little girl as beautiful in his songs. While Hailie is no longer an infant, she’s definitely beautiful.

Earlier today, Hailie updated her Instagram. Her photo came straight from the Lollapalooza music festival, as Hailie definitely seemed outfitted for the event. Her look may have been revealing, but it ticked boxes for showcasing her sensational physique in a trendy, classy, and feminine way.

Hailie had been photographed against a colorful background bearing the music festival’s logo. While the rainbow panel behind Hailie included a full spectrum of colors, Hailie herself had only opted for three, alongside the snakeskin boots accessorizing her outfit. The brunette was rocking a tiny pair of white-belted shorts in black with a short-sleeved jacket matching the shorts.

The star’s long legs were on show via her full-length positioning, although Hailie had opted to show a little more skin than usual. Her flat stomach and sexy cleavage were on display via a shimmery bra in golden-brown earth tones – followers of Hailie’s account will know that she tends not to opt for a lingerie look all that often.

Hailie flashed her beautiful smile as she enjoyed her photo moment, although her caption did suggest that she was a little exhausted. Fans would likely argue that this fresh-faced beauty didn’t look it, though.

It looks like the update has proven a hit. Hailie and her cute look had racked up over 44,000 likes within just one hour of going live. The same timeframe brought over 357 fans into the post’s comments section.

Hailie tends not to share too much about herself on social media. The star will showcase her outfits and coffee outings, but she doesn’t share much nitty-gritty. Fans often wonder where Hailie is going in life, although her Instagram account seems to be proof that she has pursued the path of becoming a successful influencer. Hailie doesn’t name-drop brands too often, but the occasional shout-out pegs her as an influencer.

Speaking to the Daily Mail last year, Hailie seemed to suggest that her career plans weren’t set.

“I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still. People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management].”

Hailie does, however, have some impressive qualifications. The star has a psychology degree from Michigan State University.

