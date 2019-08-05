‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reunites With Ex-Boyfriend Chris Lopez On Son’s Birthday, See Twitter Photo

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez celebrated Lux's special day as a family.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez reunited over the weekend to celebrate their son Lux Russell’s second birthday. On Twitter, the Teen Mom 2 star shared a couple of photos of his big day.

While Lowry and Lopez have endured a number of ups and downs over the past few years, they appeared to be in a good place during their young son’s birthday party and in the photo that Lowry posted online, they were seen standing beside one another and smiling.

Also in Lowry’s photo were several other family members and friends, including her eldest son, Isaac, who she shares with former boyfriend Jo Rivera.

Lowry and Lopez struck up a romance with one another shortly after her three-year marriage to Javi Marroquin, the father of her 5-year-old son Lincoln, came to an end. Then, just months later, after Lowry discovered she was expecting her third child with Lopez, the two of them called it quits amid rumors claiming he cheated.

Over the past several months, Lowry and Lopez have seemed to be in a better place and Lux’s weekend party appears to prove just that. That said, when it comes to a potential reconciliation between the former couple, that has not been confirmed.

Happy birthday to my babyyyyyyyy! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/4lkNAUnmG5 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 5, 2019

Lowry’s happy photo with Lopez comes on the heels of her recent trip to Hawaii with her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Leah Messer, and their kids. As fans may have heard, Lopez shocked fans when he suddenly turned up in Hawaii and was seen in one of his ex-girlfriend’s Instagram videos.

Lopez also shared several photos of himself and his son on Instagram during the trip and in the caption of one particular image shared by OK! Magazine, Lopez admitted that he was grateful that he was able to spend time with Lowry and their child in Hawaii.

“Not the best at this but no matter what I just wanted ya’ll to know how grateful I am to be able to share these moments with ya’ll,” he wrote with a photo of Lowry and the boys.

Although Lopez did appear briefly on an episode of Teen Mom 2 months ago, he has been vocal about the fact that he does not want to share any part of his private life with the MTV series, regardless of the nature of his relationship with Lowry.

Lowry, her family, and her co-stars are expected to return to MTV later this year for new episodes of Teen Mom 2.